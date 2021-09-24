Which Exercises Are Best for Brain Health and Memory?
The way you move your body can actually benefit your mind.
The way you move your body can actually benefit your mind.
While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]
The far-right congresswoman confronted Democrats on the steps outside the House chamber after the passage of a Democratic bill to protect abortion.
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by coronavirus.
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.
Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly strengthen, expected to reach major hurricane status this weekend.
Trump said a partisan GOP audit in Arizona found "undeniable evidence" of fraud, but a spokesperson for Cyber Ninjas contradicted that claim.
Bryson DeChambeau, the Tour's leader in driving distance last year, nearly drove his opening tee shot 364 yards onto the green.
The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.
With a hilarious post on Instagram, Klay Thompson showed off his classic ride.
After Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming, people close to her and Brian Laundrie alleged their relationship had many ups and downs. "They always had some drama," one friend told People.
Bella Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, posted a rare selfie to Instagram
For years she has taken a largely background role in the world’s most famous family. Quietly concentrating on her studies, until very recently Lady Louise Windsor was the Royal grandchild who was seen but not heard.
"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves..."
Because of an engine change, F1 championship leader Max Verstappen will start from the rear of the starting grid in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.
After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup.
Coco Austin raised eyebrows after posting a picture of her and Ice-T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel wearing "mini" nail tips. However, it was for a "special occasion." Read her message below.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York itinerary is similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton's, but British tabloids are criticizing the visit.
Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Shams Charania @ ShamsCharania Free agent Avery Bradley has ...