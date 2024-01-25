Exeter charter school under investigation for alleged embezzlement

EXETER — Coastal Waters Chartered Public School is currently under investigation by police and the state Department of Education for “alleged embezzlement,” according to the Exeter police chief.

Chief Stephen Poulin confirmed there is an open investigation involving the K-12 school at 2 Holland Way, but could not comment further.

The school announced on its Facebook page on Jan. 16 the “new board and leadership of the school” is working with the state Department of Education and Exeter police to “right all the wrongs in our broken foundation.”

“Please know that we are working through these challenges slowly so that we are able to address the gigantic problems facing us,” the post reads.

Coastal Waters interim administrative director Renda Brooks did not return calls seeking comment.

Brooks, who was the school’s art teacher, was appointed to the position in December, according to a Dec. 31 Facebook post from the school.

The state Department of Education confirmed Wednesday the “ongoing investigation” and that it contacted Exeter police.

“During the normal course of charter school oversight, the New Hampshire Department of Education became aware of a suspect document that Coastal Waters Chartered Public School provided to the Department,” according to a statement released by the state Department of Education. “The Department brought this document to the attention of local police and the State Board of Education.”

Coastal Waters Chartered Public School opened its doors in August 2022 through a group of parents and teachers who were interested in bringing the Waldorf curriculum to Exeter as an alternative form of education.

The Waldorf curriculum is based on the idea that every student should be able to meet their potential in whatever way works best for them. The system focuses more on learning outside of the classroom, enhancing students’ senses and abilities through a holistic education.

According to the school’s website, there is no tuition fee to attend the school as they receive state funding. According to the state Department of Education, the state gives chartered public schools per-pupil aid. In the 2023-24 school year, the amount was $9,000 per student.

Coastal Waters had 128 students the first year and reported 91 in the 2023-24 school year, according to the 2023 Charter School Annual Fall Report put out by the state Department of Education.

In the first year of the school’s operation, teaching was done outdoors and in tents due to “delays in paperwork and construction” of its building at 2 Holland Way.

In August, the school raised $25,820 of a $75,000 goal via an online fundraiser on the GoFundMe page to “Help save Coastal Waters Public Chartered School.”

The fund was set up by Simon Glascott, who is Coastal Waters’ administrative coordinator. It stated while they had a “successful first year, it was not without its hiccups and financial burdens.” The funds raised, they said, would be used for school operations, including “increasing rent costs, utilities, insurance, payroll and materials to help enrich learning.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Coastal Waters school in Exeter investigated for alleged embezzlement