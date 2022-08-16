Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men

Aug. 16—Five men are being sought for the armed robbery of an Exeter gas station early Tuesday morning, police said.

The robbery took place just before 3:30 a.m. at the EZ Mart Shell station, 72 Main St., according to police. No customers were in the store at the time and the clerk was not hurt.

The five walked in talking to each other before one produced a handgun and another "pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon from his waistband," police said.

The men were inside the store for about five minutes, before fleeing on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

"It's believed that they headed eastbound on Main Street after leaving the store," police said. "Investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspects may have had a vehicle."

A New Hampshire State Police K9 unit along with one of the department's helicopters assisted with a search. Exeter police and state police established a perimeter during the initial stages of the investigation.

A nearby home was searched but was cleared after it was determined no one was involved, according to a statement from police.

Main Street from Cass Street to Lincoln Street was closed for about two hours.

"This was certainly a dangerous situation and we're glad that neither the clerk nor anyone else in the area was hurt," said Exeter Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain in a statement.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin added, "We would like to commend the clerk for the way he handled this very stressful encounter when he was confronted with multiple firearms. He didn't panic and did exactly what was asked."

Police are gathering surveillance video as part of the investigation and have released six images from the robbery so far.

Anyone with information can call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.