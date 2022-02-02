Exeter honors retiring Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck

Portsmouth Herald
·1 min read
Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck listens as members of the local law enforcement community reflect on his many years serving the town of Exeter and as a member of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team.

Exeter Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck was recognized for his 27 years in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony held on Jan. 28 at the Exeter Town Offices.

Friends and family, colleagues from the Police Department, the Fire Department, town employees, and members of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team attended the event to honor Munck.

Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh, president of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team&#39;s board of directors, thanks retiring Exeter Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck for his years of dedication as a member of SERT.

Munck began his career in 1994 at the Rollinsford and Milton police departments before joining the Exeter Police Department in 1998. He served many roles during his time in Exeter, including field training officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, captain, and deputy chief.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, right, presented retiring Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck with a shadow box of memorabilia from his 27 years in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony on Jan. 28.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter NH honors retiring Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck

