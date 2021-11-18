flashing lights

A 37-year-old Exeter Township man was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a domestic violence complaint involving his wife who was assaulted and placed in a choke hold by the assailant Saturday.

The attack occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of Main St. near the Village of Maybee, a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office showed.

According to the complaint, the couple got into an argument while drinking whiskey and watching television. The man got upset and placed his right arm around the woman’s neck and put her in a chokehold. The woman, 34, later told deputies that she couldn’t breathe while in the chokehold.

While in the kitchen, the man took the woman to the ground while his arm was still around her neck and she scratched his arm in self defense, the report said. The couple’s 10-year-old son saw what happened and called 911.

When deputies arrived, the man was taken into custody and driven to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where his blood alcohol level was tested and determined to be .256, which exceeds the .10 level that is considered to be legally drunk. The man was later lodged in the county jail on a charge of domestic violence.

During the incident, an outside glass door to a mud room was damaged, the report said.

Break-in to home probed

An estimated $200 in damage was caused to a rear door at an unoccupied home in Milan Township during a break-in Saturday morning.

The door in the 13700 block of Plank Rd. appeared to be pushed in by an intruder, according to the sheriff’s office that investigated the incident. A Monroe man looking after the home while the owner was in China discovered the damage and called the office. The house formerly was rented, but nobody has lived in it since August, he told deputies.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Exeter man arrested for strangling wife