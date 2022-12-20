Exeter man charged in child sex abuse images case. Tip leads to arrest.

EXETER — A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.

Ricardo Tejada, 30, of Exeter, was arrested Monday by Exeter police after a lengthy investigation involving the New Hampshire’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to Exeter police. He faces five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and five counts of distribution. Both charges are Class A felonies.

Tejada was being held at the Rockingham County jail Tuesday and arraigned in the county Superior Court, according to a court clerk. He is being represented by a public defender, the clerk said. The attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ricardo Tejada, 30, of Exeter, was arrested Monday on five counts of possessing child sexual abuse images and five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Tejada was identified as a suspect by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notified the ICAC team that works to combat sexual abuse against children, according to Exeter Deputy Chief Josh McCain. The task force triages cases to departments with jurisdiction in the communities where they occur, according to McCain.

Exeter police have a member of their department on the ICAC team, Detective Bailey Texeira, who investigated Tejada, McCain said.

Prison sentencing:Man who sexually assaulted Exeter boy sentenced to 14 years

A search warrant was executed at Tejada’s residence in Exeter in which numerous items were collected and where police said the investigation remains active. Exeter police are working with the Rockingham County attorney’s office on possible additional charges.

Exeter police ask anyone with information to call them at (603) 772-1212. Tips can be reported anonymously to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199 or at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter man faces felony charges in child sex abuse images case