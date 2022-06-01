Exeter man, dog shot to death on Memorial Day. Tulare County detectives investigate

An Exeter man and one of his dogs were shot to death on the 800 block of South Spruce Avenue early Monday morning.

An Exeter man and one of his dogs were shot and killed inside their home on Memorial Day, and the person responsible remains unknown.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Tulare County deputies arrived at the home in the 800 block of South Spruce Avenue after reports of gunfire.

Deputies found Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, sheriff's officials said. The victim's dogs were also shot, deputies said. One of the dogs has since died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the deadly incident; police have identified no motive or suspect.

The apparent murder scene is located just a block away from an April shooting that left one Visalia teenager dead and another wounded.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the house in the 27800 block of Morgan Avenue on April 16. The violence erupted during a house party, witnesses said. Most of the partiers had left prior to law enforcement's arrival, complicating the investigation, detectives said.

It's unclear if the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information regarding either incident, you are encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts, focusing on the environment and local governments.

