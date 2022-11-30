Exeter man sentenced to prison on indecent assault charge

Nov. 30—WILKES-BARRE — A former city man who pleaded no contest to indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to five to 18 months in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Christoper Stash, 36, of Lincoln Street, Exeter, also was ordered to serve three years on probation following the completion of his prison sentence and to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Stash was charged in January of this year with two counts of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors for inappropriately touching the girl at his former Wilkes-Barre residence in 2020.

The county District Attorney's Office withdrew the corruption of minors and an indecent assault charge when Stash entered his no contest plea on Aug. 25. He had been free on $100,000 bail after serving eight days in the county prison in January. He will be given credit for the time served.