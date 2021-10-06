Exeter police to increase patrols, after Amtrak reports child playing 'chicken' with train

Oct. 6—Police in Exeter are increasing patrols of local railroad tracks and the train station on Lincoln Street after a child reportedly played "chicken" with an oncoming train and was almost hit last week, officials said.

A group of seven children was seen playing on the tracks in Exeter on Sept. 30. Amtrak reported that one of the children "was playing 'chicken' with a southbound train and was nearly struck," police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"The area of the station has become a hangout spot for young people," police said in the post.

Exeter Police Officer Joseph Saluto stopped at the train station earlier this week while on patrol to check for any suspicious activity and trespassing on the track. Trespassing is illegal under state law and can result in an arrest or a fine of up to $1,000.

Police Chief Stephan Poulin warned that the apparent speed of approaching trains can be deceiving.

"The train is going much faster than it appears to someone standing there, and we're making this public announcement to hopefully prevent a tragic and deadly accident from occurring," Poulin said in a statement.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), a train traveling at 55 mph can require up to a mile of track to come to a stop.

"While Amtrak's Downeaster train often stops at the station, it may not if no one is boarding or getting off," Exeter police warned. "It's important to remember that the freight train doesn't stop."

Statistics from the FRA show that more than 400 people die each year in the United States from railroad trespassing.

Exeter police and Amtrak officials are asking people to stay away from the tracks and encourage parents to make sure their children do not walk along or cross tracks where there is no railroad crossing.

Anyone who sees someone trespassing on the tracks and creating a potential safety hazard is asked to contact Exeter police at 603-772-1212 or dial 911.