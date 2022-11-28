Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery

EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station.

Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.

He was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Lawrence Police Department on unrelated weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lawrence and remains held on preventive detention in Massachusetts.

Exeter police said five suspects are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station at 72 Main St. on Aug. 16.

The Exeter Police Department will seek to have him transferred to New Hampshire to face the robbery charge once the charges in Massachusetts have been resolved. He could face additional charges as the case remains under investigation.

“We’ve been working closely with Lawrence detectives to identify the remaining four suspects and we certainly expect more charges to be filed as the investigation moves forward,” said Exeter Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain. “This case has been labor intensive as it involves multiple jurisdictions with different suspects and the execution of multiple search warrants.”

The investigation began after the five suspects entered the store just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 and moments later held the clerk at gunpoint. A handgun and an AR-15-style weapon were believed to have been used in the robbery.

An undisclosed amount of money and other items were taken from the store before the suspects fled. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Members of the Exeter Criminal Investigation Division continue to follow up on leads in the case.

“We still receive multiple tips daily and can’t thank the public enough for providing information that has helped to move this case along,” McCain said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

