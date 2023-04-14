Exeter Police Log
Thursday, May 27
7:44 a.m. - Motor vehicle accident reported on Portsmouth Avenue.
8:07 a.m. - Trespass reported on Newfields Road.
5:27 p.m. - Theft reported on Portsmouth Avenue.
Friday, May 28
1:14 a.m. - Theft reported on Elm Street.
3:30 p.m. - Robert Frese, 44, of Exeter, was arrested on an electronic bench warrant. Frese was held on $15,000 cash bail/$10,000 personal recognizance bail.
7:36 p.m. - Disorderly conduct reported on Water Street.
Saturday, May 29
1:48 a.m. - Joseph Russell, 25, of Stratham, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Russell was released after posting $750 personal recognizance bail.
3:28 p.m. - Joseph Richard, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, and operating after revocation. Richard was released after posting $400 personal recognizance bail.
8:55 p.m. - Assault reported on Elliot Street.
Sunday, May 30
3:56 p.m. - Theft reported on Elm Street.
10:47 p.m. - Alexandra Collins, 18, of Dracut, Mass., was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol. Collins was released after posting $500 personal recognizance bail.
10:47 p.m. - Nicholas Todisco, 18, of Dracut, Mass., was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol. Todisco was released after posting $1,000 personal recognizance bail.
10:47 p.m. - Bennett Landry, 18, of Dracut, Mass., was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol. Landry was released after posting $500 personal recognizance bail.
11:52 p.m. - Victoria Demard, 36, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Demard was released after posting $500 personal recognizance bail.
Monday, May 31
6:37 a.m. - Eugene Niedzielski, 68, was arrested on a charge of reckless operations. Niedzielski was released on a hand summons.
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter Police Log