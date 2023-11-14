Exeter police: Man admits to burglarizing businesses for drugs, cash as ‘cry for help’

BRENTWOOD — An Exeter man with a lengthy criminal record allegedly told police that he burglarized two businesses in town to steal cash and drugs as a “cry for help,” according to a police affidavit.

Everett Stickney, 44, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of burglary during his arraignment at Rockingham Superior Court. He was being detained in Rockingham County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Public defender Deanna Campbell told the judge Stickney would not contest the bail at this time, as “there is also a parole detainer that has been or will be placed on him shortly.” She also said Stickney would reserve his right to request a further bail hearing “should his parole matters be squared away.”

Everett Stickney

Stickney told the court his mother would be hiring an attorney for him.

Stickney was arrested by Exeter police and the New Hampshire Probation and Parole Office on Nov. 9 on a warrant following an investigation into two burglaries in Exeter. Police allege Stickney burglarized the Veterinary Wellness Center at 2 Continental Drive, on Monday, Oct. 30, and Myers Chiropractic Clinic at 3 Hampton Road on Sunday, Nov. 4.

More: Seabrook PD gets nearly $1M grant to combat opioid crisis

Exeter police affidavit reveals new details on burglaries

Police allege Stickney stole cash from both locations as well as “a considerable amount of narcotics” from the Veterinary Wellness Center.

According to a police affidavit, Stickney “admitted to his involvement with both burglaries” after he was arrested at his home on a warrant.

“Stickney explained that he has been suffering with his mental health and committed the crimes as 'a cry for help,’” stated Exeter police Detective John Suglia in the affidavit filed with the court. “He explained that he was very sorry for what he did and recognized the fact that he needs psychiatric help. Stickney explained that he worked alone in the burglaries.”

Police said both businesses were “ransacked” and “similar items were stolen.”

The affidavit stated that $120 in cash and postal stamps were stolen along with 13 different types of controlled substances from a lock box at the Veterinary Wellness Center, including 50 ml of Diazepam (sedative), 10 ml of Ketamine (anesthetic) and 50 mg tablets of Tramadol (opioid).

At the Myers Chiropractic Clinic, $90 in cash was stolen, and postal stamps (Freedom Series) were taken.

Promotion: Portsmouth native takes command of NH State Police Troop A

How did Exeter police identify Everett Stickney?

Police were able to identify Stickney thanks to witnesses who spotted his red truck parked in the Veterinary Wellness Center parking lot the day before the burglary, surveillance footage, and a bill belonging to his mother he left at Myers Chiropractic Clinic.

Surveillance footage obtained by police through the Golden Nozzle Car Wash at 158 Epping Road found a red truck that matched the description provided by witnesses in the area during the day of the burglary. The video showed “a heavy-set white male, wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts” had stopped by the Nouria gas station at 12:20 p.m. to “put air into the truck’s tire.”

The truck exited the gas station and was seen traveling towards the Veterinary Wellness Center, which was closed. Almost two hours later, at 2:18 p.m., the front shade of the veterinary clinic is “seen shutting,” indicating that someone was inside. The red truck is seen later leaving the area.

At Myers Chiropractic Clinic, a Honda Stratham invoice, which police stated in the affidavit “did not belong to the clinic,” was found. The invoice was from a car service for a red 2007 Honda Ridgeline belonging to Stickney’s mother.

Police confirmed Stickney's mother hadn't been to the chiropractic clinic since June 2022 and linked the burglaries to Everett Stickney, who lived with his mother and had a “lengthy” criminal history.

According to the affidavit, police conducted a search of Stickney’s vehicle and home and found evidence, including a yellow-tip pry bar in the car, similar postal stamps reported stolen from both businesses in his bedroom, as well as medical files belonging to the Veterinary Wellness Center in the outdoor trash can.

Stickney is currently on parole from a 2009 conviction.

Stickney previously served 11½ to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to 26 felony charges Nov. 13, 2009, according to court documents. He was convicted of committing a number of robberies along Route 1, including at Sagamore Golf Center, The International Leather Goods Company, United Church of Christ, Signature Computer, North Hill Nursery, North Hampton Grocery, Little River Church, and Betty's Kitchen.

Also in 2009, he pleaded guilty to federal charges that alleged he set two fires in Maine, including one that destroyed a building with 26 businesses in Yarmouth, and that he was a felon in possession.

Police linked Stickney to the crime through evidence, including surveillance videos and DNA evidence from a cigarette butt.

During Stickney's arraignment, a prosecutor said Stickney’s parole violation was for a federal charge of being a felon in possession.

Stickney had only one question during the proceeding.

"Your honor, when would I find out how long parole… my setback on parole would be, because I did come out for about four years and did pretty good,” he asked.

Judge David Ruoff said a parole warrant would be filed, and the parole board would schedule a hearing.

“You should find out in a week or so, and of course, your parole officer has a lot to say about it,” Ruoff said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter police: Burglar arrested, left mother’s bill at crime scene