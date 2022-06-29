Exeter police seeking public's help in finding missing man

EXETER — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man described as a vulnerable adult.

George Blodgett, 81, was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Police said Blodgett last spoke to his wife by phone around 5 p.m. that evening and stated that he was heading to the Beverly, Massachusetts area for the evening, but never returned home.

The New Hampshire State Police authorized activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert/SILVER Alert System Wednesday at the request of Exeter police.

Blodgett is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds (may appear thinner) with gray hair and brown eyes.

George Blodgett

He was last seen wearing a brown checkered shirt and tan pants.

Police said Blodgett was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, color black, with NH registration 467-4562.

According to his wife, Blodgett suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Exeter Police Department at (603) 772-1212.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter NH police seek help in finding missing 81-year-old