Exeter police: Thieves steal two high-end cars totaling $152K from Foss Motors

EXETER — Police are investigating the theft of two vehicles valued at more than $76,000 each that were stolen from Foss Motors and later recovered in Boston.

The theft was reported by the dealership at 133 Portsmouth Ave. just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 following a review of surveillance video that showed a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot and two suspects exiting and heading toward three Dodge SRT Hellcats.

Exeter police are investigating the theft of two vehicles valued at more than $76,000 each that were stolen from Foss Motors.

A white 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and a red 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat were stolen from the lot.

Police said it appears the suspects may have attempted to steal a third vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, which was discovered with a shattered driver’s side rear window.

Exeter police said surveillance video showed two suspects exiting out of a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot and heading toward three Dodge SRT Hellcats. The suspects' attempt to steal a third vehicle was unsuccessful.

The suspects, who did not have keys to the stolen vehicles, may have used an electronic device to gain access and start them, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, Exeter police learned members of the Boston Police Department had responded to the Hilton Boston Back Bay hotel at approximately 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 17 after an employee reported the Dodge Challenger had driven through a gate in the parking lot.

“Hotel security reported seeing three unknown male suspects dressed in black enter the parking lot adjacent to the hotel,” police stated in a press release. “A short time later, one of the men approached staff and told them that he had delivered food to the hotel and wasn’t going to pay the fee to get out of the garage. After being told that the charge couldn’t be reversed, the man, along with another individual, drove through the gate and fled.”

Police said the Dodge Challenger was later located in the nearby Hynes Auditorium parking garage. Boston police also reported the Dodge Charger was found in a Sheraton hotel parking garage with a stolen Massachusetts commercial plate.

Exeter police are investigating the theft of two vehicles valued at more than $76,000 each that were stolen from Foss Motors.

The case remains under investigation. Exeter police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter police hunt for suspects in $152K car heist