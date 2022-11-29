Exeter Shell gas station armed robbery suspect accused of pointing pistol at clerk

EXETER — A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station on Aug. 16.

Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on one count of robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.

According to the indictment handed up, Ortega was one of the suspects who robbed the Exeter store at 72 Main Street at gunpoint. The indictment alleges Ortega "pointed a Phoenix Arms HP22 .22 caliber pistol" at the clerk and with two others ordered the clerk "to open a safe containing cash, lottery scratch tickets."

The Exeter Police Department is in search of five suspects believed to be connected with an armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station at 72 Main St. earlier this morning.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence; it means the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Exeter police announced they issued an arrest warrant for Ortega in September.

Police said Ortega was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Lawrence Police Department on unrelated weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lawrence.

Hailed as 'great choice':Alex Reno named Hampton's next police chief

Exeter Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said at the time police were working with Lawrence police detectives to identify the remaining four suspects.

"We certainly expect more charges to be filed as the investigation moves forward,” McCain said in September. “This case has been labor intensive as it involves multiple jurisdictions with different suspects and the execution of multiple search warrants.”

More:NH AG investigates after Newmarket state rep. 'threatened' by racist email

The investigation began after five suspects entered the store just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 and moments later held the clerk at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of money and other items were taken from the store before the suspects fled. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter Shell gas station armed robbery suspect indicted