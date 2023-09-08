Exeter Township homicide trial begins Monday

Sep. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A jury was selected Friday for the Luzerne County criminal homicide trial of Peter J. Gillis, charged with fatally shooting Robert F. Kile Sr. in June 2020.

Testimony is expected to begin Monday before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Gillis, 60, represented by Attorney Bernard J. Brown, was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre for fatally shooting Kile, 57, on June 19, 2020. Gillis is facing an open count of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

Court records say Gillis and Kile, who was an Exeter Township supervisor and second assistant fire chief at Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Company, were in a long standing dispute about property.

An autopsy revealed Kile suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the driveway of Gillis' residence at 2395 Route 92 where a .223-caliber rifle was seized from the home, according to state police at Wilkes-Barre that investigated the incident.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank are prosecuting, is expected to play surveillance footage that captured the shooting.

Gillis claims the shooting was in self-defense as he alleged Kile threatened to shoot him.