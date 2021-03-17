Exeter Township man charged with child sex offenses

William O'Boyle, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 17—KINGSTON TWP. — An Exeter Township man was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Brian Tupper on charges of two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and two counts of aggravated indecent assault involving a girl under the age of 16.

Charged was Daniel Wombacker, 51 of Pauline Street in Exeter Township. Wombacker was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled April 1.

According to the criminal complaint, Wombacker committed the acts sometime between the spring of 2018 through December 2019.

The complaint states investigators were contacted by a behavioral therapist informing them a patient told the therapist that a friend's daughter had informed him that she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend on at least two occasions..

The complaint states Luzerne County Children and Youth was contacted and the victim's mother was also contacted. The mother told investigators Children and Youth had met with her between December 2019 and January 2020, The mother told C&Y that she and Wombacker were just friends who decided to live together. Interviews were also conducted with the victim, the report states.

The complaint states that on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2019, two audio recordings were made by the victim with Wombacker. During the first recording, they discussed "sexual things" that occurred the last time they were together and that they should stop because the victim "did not want to see him get into trouble," according to the complaint.

During the second recording, the victim and Wombacker again discussed "the thing" they had done, with the victim saying she did not want to continue because she didn't want him to get caught. The victim stated she loved Wombacker and his reply that he loved her too.

The complaint states the victim's mother told investigators her daughter had been going to therapy and she went with her at times as well. The mother said her daughter no longer has contact with Wombacker and that Wombacker texted the mother asking for money.

On Dec. 31, 2020, investigators spoke with the victim via phone call regarding the sexual assaults. The victim said the assaults occurred about two years prior at the defendant's house on Pauline Street in Exeter Township, the complaint says.

The victim also identified Wombacker as the alleged perpetrator. She said Wombacker wanted to have sex with her and she told investigators the explicit details of those encounters, according to the complaint.

Investigators informed the mother of that conversation and the mother said her daughter didn't say anything sooner because she didn't think anyone would believe her.

Children and Youth was then contacted and the Luzerne County District Attorney's office, which approved filing the charges against Wombacker.

------

Recommended Stories

  • What they're saying: Biden calls Georgia shooting "troubling" as others join chorus of outrage

    President Biden joined a chorus of public officials on Wednesday in speaking out against the Atlanta-area shootings that left eight victims dead — six of whom were Asian women.What they're saying: "Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said, per NBC News. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden added that he had spoken with the attorney general and FBI director and that determining the motive behind the shootings remained in progress.Asian American lawmakers along with those from Georgia spoke out against the lethal attack, while others joined in solidarity.Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.): "My deepest condolences to the friends and family of those killed in GA last night. And to the millions of Asian Americans living in fear after a year of violence and hate speech, I say you are not alone! It's time for us to unite to #StopAsianHate."Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): "My heart breaks for the 8 people—including 6 women of Asian descent—who were murdered in Atlanta last night. "This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs. Speak up and help #StopAsianHate."Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): "Our AAPI community is in pain and we are screaming out for help. The anti-Asian rhetoric, hate, and discrimination MUST STOP."Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R): "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. It is a profound and cruel injustice that, amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, the AAPI community also faces the surging threat of violent and deadly attack.""Answers are urgently needed to determine whether this deadly attack was a hate crime, and what can be done to prevent such an act from ever happening again."Vice President Kamala Harris: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."Go deeper: AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Four shot dead in row over stimulus check

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • 'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare

    Marilyn Hartman, the notorious serial stowaway, has been arrested again at O'Hare.

  • BMW Stock Is Up Amid a Sunny Profit Outlook. But Electric-Vehicles Are the Real Story, and Investors Should Watch Out.

    (BMW)plans for electric vehicles to account for 50% of sales by 2030 and will launch its latest EV model early, the German group said on Wednesday, as the race to match Tesla narrows among European car makers. The Covid-19 pandemic wrought havoc on car makers, as millions of people housebound around the world with nowhere to go put off buying new cars. BMW’s exposure to China—its largest and most profitable market—helped the 105-year-old company to rebound in the second half of the year as consumer demand resurged in that region.

  • Four dead, including child, after stimulus check dispute leads to gunfire

    Malik Halfacre, the suspect in Sunday's quadruple homicide in Indianapolis, faces multiple charges.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into real world in Universal Studios park launch

    Universal Studios Japan (USJ) opens on Thursday its $550 million, pandemic-delayed Mario-themed attraction in a major leap by games maker Nintendo Co Ltd beyond the virtual world. The addition in Osaka bulks up USJ's roster of franchises, which include "Minions" and "Jurassic Park", in its rivalry with Disney, with the moustachioed plumber also coming to other Universal parks worldwide. Entering through a giant warp pipe, visitors to "Super Nintendo World", a real-world version of games creator Shigeru Miyamoto's Mushroom Kingdom, are met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole.

  • After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw

    First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can. With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: suspect may have planned to carry out additional attacks, police say

    Suspect charged with murder in shooting attacks that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descentAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates Flowers left outside the entrance to Young’s Asian Massage spa in Acworth, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA The suspect behind shooting attacks that killed eight in Atlanta “may have frequented” the three massage parlors that he targeted and had a potential sex addiction problem, authorities said on Wednesday. Police and city leaders also indicated they believe Robert Aaron Long, 21, who did not resist arrest when he was apprehended, was on his way to Florida after Tuesday evening’s attack, where they suspect he may have planned to “carry out additional shootings”. They said it was too early to determine whether the attacks, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, was a racially motivated hate crime. Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, said: “We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”Jay Baker, Cherokee county sheriff’s captain, said the parlors were a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”, indicating a clash with his strong Christian faith. Police said the suspect, who is understood to have acted alone, admitted to the shootings, and a 9mm firearm was found in his vehicle. His image had been captured on security cameras at the premises where he went on the shooting spree. Authorities on Wednesday afternoon released some of the names of the victims. Frank Reynolds speaks at a press conference on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images The Cherokee county sheriff’s office identified the victims who died there, in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz. That shooting was reported at about 5pm local time. Then, at 5.37pm, police responded to a robbery at Gold Spa and found the bodies of three women with gunshot wounds. They then received a report of shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa where they found another woman’s body. Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, was arrested after a manhunt about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp county after police released surveillance footage from outside one of the massage parlors that was identified by his family. He was then tracked on his mobile phone. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, said: “As tragic as this was … this could have been a significantly worse.” She praised police coordination, saying if the suspect had not been quickly apprehended “it is very likely that there would have been more victims”. On Wednesday, Long was charged with four counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and kept in custody. He was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.Police did not provide a motive for the shootings and declined to comment on whether the attack was racially driven following widespread fears that it was. A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Rodney Bryant, Atlanta’s police chief, said investigators were not ready to say whether the shootings were a hate crime, saying: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” Regardless of motivation, Bottoms said: “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” Joe Biden said on Wednesday that violence against Asian Americans was “very, very troubling” but that he was “making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer”. The president added: “I am waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the justice department. So I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.” Kamala Harris condemned the “tragic” shooting, which she said “speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country”. Addressing Asian Americans, the vice-president said: “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.” Barack Obama said the incident is a “tragic reminder” that America has neglected the “epidemic of gun violence”. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” the former president tweeted.

  • As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates

    Male songbirds usually learn their tunes from adult mentors. For five years, ecologist Ross Crates has tracked the singing ability and breeding success of critically endangered regent honeyeaters. “Song learning in many birds is a process similar to humans learning languages — they learn by listening to other individuals,” said Crates, who is based at Australian National University.

  • Sigourney Weaver Pays Tribute to ‘Alien’ Co-Star Yaphet Kotto: ‘Rest In Peace Parker… Over and Out, Ripley’

    Following the death of actor Yaphet Kotto earlier this week, Sigourney Weaver honored the actor with a memory from their days working on the set of “Alien.” “Every day Yaphet Kotto blew me away on the set of ‘Alien,’” Weaver wrote. “He just went for it in every scene, making the stakes higher and higher […]

  • Obama Calls For End To Anti-Asian Violence After Shootings At Massage Spas

    Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed during three shootings in the Atlanta area.

  • Zack and Deborah Snyder on how charity-minded DC fans made 'The Snyder Cut' a reality – and reconciling good deeds with toxic fandom

    Director Zack Snyder and producer Deborah Snyder tell Yahoo Entertainment how "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (aka "The Snyder Cut") went from cutting-room floor casualty to unlikely release.

  • 2 seated jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial dismissed

    One of the dismissed jurors, a Hispanic man in his 20s, said the record $27 million settlement "kind of confirms opinions that I already have."

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.