Exeter Township man charged with child sex offenses
Mar. 17—KINGSTON TWP. — An Exeter Township man was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Brian Tupper on charges of two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and two counts of aggravated indecent assault involving a girl under the age of 16.
Charged was Daniel Wombacker, 51 of Pauline Street in Exeter Township. Wombacker was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled April 1.
According to the criminal complaint, Wombacker committed the acts sometime between the spring of 2018 through December 2019.
The complaint states investigators were contacted by a behavioral therapist informing them a patient told the therapist that a friend's daughter had informed him that she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend on at least two occasions..
The complaint states Luzerne County Children and Youth was contacted and the victim's mother was also contacted. The mother told investigators Children and Youth had met with her between December 2019 and January 2020, The mother told C&Y that she and Wombacker were just friends who decided to live together. Interviews were also conducted with the victim, the report states.
The complaint states that on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2019, two audio recordings were made by the victim with Wombacker. During the first recording, they discussed "sexual things" that occurred the last time they were together and that they should stop because the victim "did not want to see him get into trouble," according to the complaint.
During the second recording, the victim and Wombacker again discussed "the thing" they had done, with the victim saying she did not want to continue because she didn't want him to get caught. The victim stated she loved Wombacker and his reply that he loved her too.
The complaint states the victim's mother told investigators her daughter had been going to therapy and she went with her at times as well. The mother said her daughter no longer has contact with Wombacker and that Wombacker texted the mother asking for money.
On Dec. 31, 2020, investigators spoke with the victim via phone call regarding the sexual assaults. The victim said the assaults occurred about two years prior at the defendant's house on Pauline Street in Exeter Township, the complaint says.
The victim also identified Wombacker as the alleged perpetrator. She said Wombacker wanted to have sex with her and she told investigators the explicit details of those encounters, according to the complaint.
Investigators informed the mother of that conversation and the mother said her daughter didn't say anything sooner because she didn't think anyone would believe her.
Children and Youth was then contacted and the Luzerne County District Attorney's office, which approved filing the charges against Wombacker.
------