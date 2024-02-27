Exeter Township police searching for meat bandit

Feb. 26—Police in Exeter Township are searching for a meat bandit.

The department announced they are seeking help from the public to identify a man they say recently stole hundreds of dollars worth of brisket from a local grocery store.

Lt. Sean Fullerton, public information officer for the department, said they believe this is not the first time the suspect has done something like this. He said multiple law enforcement agencies in the area are looking at him related to similar crimes.

According to police:

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, the man went into the Giant Food Stores in the 4600 block of Perkiomen Avenue and filled up a cart with $400 worth of brisket. He walked out of the store with the meat without paying for it.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Exeter police at 610-779-1490 and reference case #25-24-03061 or contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or texting a tip to 847411 and starting the message with the word ALERTBERKS.