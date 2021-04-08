Exeter Twp. man to stand trial in neighbor slaying

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—An Exeter Twp. man accused of murdering his neighbor, a township supervisor, will stand trial on criminal homicide charges, a magistrate ordered Thursday.

Peter J. Gillis, 57, is accused of firing multiple gunshots from a .223-caliber rifle at Robert Francis Kile Sr., 57, an assistant chief of the Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Co. in Exeter Twp. and the township's supervisor chairman.

Police said the motive for the June 19, 2020, shooting was a "neighbor dispute" and that they found Kile dead in Gillis' driveway about 10 feet from Route 92.

Gillis maintains he was acting in self-defense and that Kile "attacked" him in his own yard.

However, police said a passerby witnessed the shooting and said Kile had his hands in the air when he was shot.

Surveillance footage taken from Gillis' home shows him firing a rifle multiple times toward the roadway, followed by a "second burst of gunfire," police said.

Following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Carmody, charges of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment were held over for court.

Gillis, who continues to be held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail, is due to appear for a dispositional hearing before Judge David W. Lupas on June 4.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

