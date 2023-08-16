Exeter voters approve $3.5 million bond to finish Squamscott River sewer project

EXETER — Voters overwhelmingly approved a $3.5 million bond to complete the Squamscott River sewer project at Tuesday’s special Town Meeting.

The bond passed by a vote of 605 to 58 and allows the town to complete the project plagued with rising costs after workers hit “a surprising amount of ledge.”

Select Board Chair Niko Papakonstantis said the successful vote was a joint effort between the board, Interim DPW Director Paul Vlasich, Assistant Town Manager Melissa Roy and Finance Director Corey Stevens. But most importantly, it was the people who came out to vote, he said.

Voters approved an additional $3.5 million bond to complete the second phase of the sewer project underneath the Squamscott River.

“This article passing also shows that our legislative body stands up and does the right thing for our community time and time again,” he said. “It just makes me so proud to serve a community that looks out for their community.”

The funds will finish the $7.7 million project to install two 12-inch siphons, replacing 8-inch pipes, from Jady Hill to the main pump station.

Papakonstantis said workers Tuesday were successful at installing the first of two pipes.

The installation, which began on July 12, hit a snag after the equipment used to pull the pipe under the riverbed experienced a lost connection with the siphon pipe approximately 240 feet into the hole. However, the board said the issue did not incur additional costs as the town has entered into a lump sum agreement with the contractor.

Testing done on Wednesday will ensure the pipe is working as intended, said Papakonstantis.

The work continues on the sewer project near the Squamscott River in Swasey Parkway in Exeter May 24, 2023.

A total of 663 votes were cast both in-person and through absentee ballot, said Town Moderator Kate Miller. The town needed 60% approval, or at least 398 votes, to move forward, she said.

Selectwoman Julie Gilman said the low turnout was expected because the special meeting was done “at a weird time of the year.” Still, she was grateful to those who did turn up and was “confident” of the outcome.

“It’s a unique project,” she said. “We learned some lessons along the way. We’re more experienced as a town going through the process and making decisions.”

Gilman said if the warrant article had not passed, it would have had a long-term effect as it services more than 35% of the town – which includes those who live on Exeter Mills and Jady Hill.

“If we develop any more properties along the mill side of the river, it’ll start exceeding our capacity,” she said. “That will affect everywhere, even to my house and I live on High Street… it’ll be a direct problem to people on the east side of town.”

The $3.5 million bond will be combined with the current $4.2 million already earmarked for the $7.7 million project. The $4.2 million includes $1.6 million approved by voters in 2020; $1.15 million in Sewer Fund Reserves, $670,000 in local American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $600,000 in federal congressional direct spending funds, and $180,000 in state ARPA funds.

The 10-year loan of $3.5 million will come from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services at zero tax impact. The loan comes with a 2% interest rate and a 10% loan forgiveness.

Stevens, the town’s finance director, said the loan will be repaid through sewer rates, but noted that residents on town sewer will not see an immediate increase in their bills.

Exeter voters turn out to support project

Exeter resident Deb Whitney said although $3.5 million was a lot, “it’s something we need to do, unfortunately.” If the warrant article did not pass, the issue would escalate, resulting in higher costs in the future, she added.

“I watched the presentations, they had to be done,” she said. “It’s important that we address the structural issues that we have.”

Devon Skerritt said he is one of the many residents on Jady Hill that would be affected had the warrant article not passed.

“I’d also like to think that any part of the town of Exeter, that we’re a community, that we would do what we need for our neighbors to be able to sustain basic infrastructure like sewer,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that I love the fact that they dramatically miscalculated.”

Skerritt was referring to the initial cost estimates, which had the taxpayers paying only $1.6 million when the project was approved in 2020.

The original project was to install a third pipe. However, costs skyrocketed after crews discovered the town needed to replace the two existing pipes that were aged and corroded. They also encountered unexpected ledge in drilling to install one of the new pipes under the Squamscott River.

The project now entails installing two 12-inch pipes, replacing the two existing 8-inch pipes. Papakonstantis said the larger pipes, once installed, will allow the town increase capacity, which was the original goal of the project.

Sewer project to be completed by next spring

Papakonstantis said Tuesday's vote will allow for work to continue. If everything goes according to plan with no complications, he said, the project should be finished sometime in the spring of next year.

Renay Allen said she hopes the project will be completed in a timely manner so that Swasey Parkway will be open to the public again. Though the project came in “so over budget,” she said it needs to get done.

“Exeter is just not the kind of town to let stuff go and go and go until we have some kind of crisis,” she said.

