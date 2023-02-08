Exeter woman charged in assault of school bus driver

Feb. 7—An Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to township police.

Roxanne Rivera, 35, illegally boarded the bus about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fox Run after getting into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver, police said in a press release Tuesday night.

Police gave the following account:

After boarding the bus, Rivera physically assaulted the driver.

Rivera then proceeded down the bus aisle and left through the rear emergency exit.

There were children on the bus at the time, but no child was harmed.

Sgt. Sean Fullerton said Rivera was a guardian of one of the children on the bus.

He said it was unclear Tuesday night why Rivera assaulted the driver.

Rivera was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unauthorized school bus entry, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Further details were unavailable Tuesday night.