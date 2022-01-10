Exfoliating treatments for a clean scalp
These are four in-spa or at-home exfoliating treatments for a clean scalp. The HydraFacial Keravive treatment uses vortex technology with a peptide complex solution to exfoliate the scalp while nourishing the hair follicles. Blow Me Away spa offers scalp-detox services that include scalp steaming to remove buildup and deep clean pores. For at-home treatments, the Kristin Ess Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Mask is a pre-shampoo scalp treatment that claims to remove dead skin, oil, product buildup, and debris. Another at-home treatment is the Maxsoft Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, which is used alongside your shampoo to massage while deep cleaning the scalp.