Exford gets maximum sentence for setting 2019 fire that killed two in Lowville

Apr. 23—LOWVILLE — Shawn L. Exford will serve 25 years to life in state prison for intentionally setting a fire that killed two women on South State Street in 2019.

After the daughter and granddaughter of Catherine A. Crego, 58, who died in the fire set by Exford, spoke about their love for Ms. Crego and what was taken from them when she was killed, a letter from Brian S. Mushtare was read in Lewis County Court on Friday by Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt, who led the prosecution.

Mr. Mushtare wrote about the mental anguish he has suffered from experiencing the fire, from surviving it and from losing his friend.

"We were lifelong friends ... more like siblings," he said via a letter he sent to Mr. Petzoldt before the proceeding. "The events of that night will haunt me for the rest of my life. My heart is broke and my soul is shattered. I'm a shell of a man."

Mr. Mushtare, Ms. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, were in Ms. Crego's apartment when the blaze started at 7525 S. State St. on Nov. 30, 2019. The fire also killed Ms. Kilbourne.

The victims, each in their own terms, characterized Exford as a "monster" or a "sociopath."

All three victims asked for the maximum sentence possible, as did Mr. Petzoldt when he addressed Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King.

"The defendant has taken zero responsibility for his actions. The defendant has expressed zero remorse for his actions and that has continued up until today," Mr. Petzoldt said. "There can be no rehabilitation without accountability and there has been no accountability on the defendant's part."

Exford was convicted in March by a Lewis County jury of all 13 felony counts against him.

Judge King sentenced Exford to 25 years to life in prison for each of two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder with "depraved indifference" — each representing one count for Ms. Crego and one for Ms. Kilbourne — and one count of second-degree arson.

Story continues

For six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment — one count for Mr. Mushtare and each of the five Koster family members who were in their apartment at the time the fire was set — Judge King handed down 3 1/2 - to 7-year sentences in state prison, also the maximum allowed.

Because the charges resulted from the same act, all of the sentences will be served at the same time,

Judge King had stated before the victims spoke that Exford's mother had submitted a letter to consider when sentencing, but it could not be read aloud in court because it was not submitted through her son's lawyer.

Exford's mother was in the courtroom throughout the trial and for the sentencing proceeding.

"Mr. Exford is mentally impaired and chemically addicted," Exford's lawyer John W. Hallett told the judge. "This concept of Shawn Exford as a psychopath or a monster is one which is foreign to me because in my relationship with Mr. Exford, he has treated me professionally, politely and diligently worked with me on his defense for the trial."

Mr. Hallett asked for "somewhat less" than the maximum sentences out of a "modicum of compassion" for Exford's family and their suffering so that Exford "would not die in prison."

Exford also addressed the court.

"I've heard everyone's opinion but it is their opinion and I accept that. I also accept the jury's verdict because I understand the people's decision was based on what they believe, but I will not — not today, not ever — will I admit to being a monster ... I know exactly what was done and what wasn't. I will not say that I remember every detail because I don't, but I will not admit to something that people just want to hear," he said.

To the families of Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne, Exford said, "If it means anything, nothing was intentional and nothing was meant to hurt," adding that his family has also been hurt by the situation.

Although Judge King acknowledged his family's pain and Exford's love for his family, he said the suffering of the families of those who died in the fire is worse. The judge also said Exford had not accepted responsibility or expressed regret.

In addition to the maximum prison time, Judge King required Exford to pay the maximum fine, $5,000, and $325 in court fees and surcharges.

Neither Mr. Hallett nor Mr. Petzoldt were surprised by the sentence, and Mr. Hallett said an appeal will be filed on Exford's behalf requesting a review of the jury instructions given by the judge that did not include a circumstantial evidence charge.

Mr. Hallett maintains that all of the evidence was circumstantial.

"Its not a circumstantial case. He's on video," Mr. Petzoldt said after the sentencing.

Exford will be eligible for parole after serving six-sevenths of his sentence, just over 21 years.