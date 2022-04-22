Exford gets maximum sentence for setting 2019 fire that killed two in Lowville

Apr. 22—LOWVILLE — Shawn L. Exford will serve 25 years to life in state prison for intentionally setting a fire that killed two women on South State Street in 2019.

After the daughter and granddaughter of Catherine A. Crego, 58, who died in the fire set by Exford, spoke about their love for Ms. Crego and what was taken from them when she was killed, a letter from Brian S. Mushtare was read by Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt, who led the prosecution.

Mr. Mushtare wrote about the mental anguish he has suffered from experiencing the fire, from surviving it and from losing his friend.

Mr. Mushtare, Ms. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, were in Ms. Crego's apartment when the blaze started at 7525 S. State St. The fire also killed Ms. Kilbourne.

Exford was convicted in March by a Lewis County jury of all 13 felony counts against him. Because all of the charges resulted from the same act, he will serve all of the sentences at the same time,

Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King sentenced Exford to 25 years to life in prison for each of two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder with "depraved indifference" — each representing one count for Ms. Crego and one for Ms. Kilbourne — first-degree arson and second-degree arson.

For the six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment — one for Mr. Mushtare and each of the Koster family members in their apartment at the time the fire was set — the sentence handed down by Judge King was 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison, also the maximum allowed.

Exford, who was been incarcerated at the county jail since his conviction on March 18, will be taken to Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora for processing.