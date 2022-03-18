Exford guilty of all counts in 2019 arson fire that killed two Lowville women

Mar. 18—LOWVILLE — The trial of Shawn L. Exford ended Thursday afternoon an hour after the jury began deliberations in Lewis County Court. He was found guilty of setting the November 2019 fire that killed two women — Catherine A. Crego, 58, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42.

Exford, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 by Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King, who presided over the case, for all 13 felony charges against him.

Exford was convicted of two counts each of first-degree arson, second-degree murder and second-degree murder with "depraved indifference" as well as one count of second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The two-count charges were based on the deaths of Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne.

Prior to deliberation, Judge King explained the charges to jurors and how they were to evaluate the evidence and testimony presented during the nine-day trial.

The highest level felony of the charges, first-degree arson, required the jury to find that Exford had intentionally set fire to 7525 S. State St. on Nov. 30, 2019, causing damage to the building, knowing people were likely inside and specifically that Ms. Kilbourne and Ms. Crego were either in the building at the time or that is was "a reasonable possibility" that they were in the building.

To convict Exford of the first two felony counts of second-degree murder, the jury had to first find that he committed arson and "in doing caused the death of" Ms. Kilbourne and Ms. Crego. The second two charges of second-degree murder required jurors to also find that Exford caused the deaths of the two women "recklessly" without considering the likeliness of the deaths and acted with a "depraved indifference to human life."

The judge said depraved indifference is when a person "simply does not care if grievous harm will result ... how risk turns out" and commits "brutal, heinous, despicable acts ... deficient in moral courage."

To convict Exford of the seventh charge, a single count of second-degree arson, the jury had to ensure the evidence proved Exford intentionally damaged the building by setting the fire, knew Ms. Crego, Ms. Kilbourne and Brian S. Mushtare — the only person who escaped Ms. Crego's apartment alive — were in the building at the time the fire was set or knew it was "reasonably possible."

The six counts of first-degree felony reckless endangerment — one each for Mr. Mushtare and the five people who were in the Koster apartment in the rear upper floor of the building when they escaped safely from the fire — required the jury to find that Exford did things that created a "grave risk of death" and that he did so with "depraved indifference" to that risk for each person who escaped the building.

Members of the Koster family included in those counts were Karen Koster, Sheldon Koster, Shaun Koster, Kelly Peters-Koster, Jessy Koster-Peters and Bentley Koster.

Judge King also offered a lesser charge, second-degree manslaughter, as an alternative to the second-degree murder with depraved indifference charges in case the jury found that Exford "recklessly" caused the deaths knowing there was a risk of death likely from his action, ignored that risk or didn't realize the risk because he was intoxicated.

After the courtroom emptied following the jury's returned guilty verdicts on the original charges at about 4:40 p.m., Exford's attorney John W. Hallett said he will be filing an appeal of the jury's decision in part because he believes that there were some aspects of the case that were not investigated thoroughly.

"My argument was that it was a totally circumstantial case because there were no eye witnesses and there was no confession and nobody actually saw Shawn setting the fire," he said. "The judge disagreed and said there was enough direct evidence to avoid a circumstantial evidence charge. And that's one of the reasons we're going to have this reviewed on appeal."

Mr. Hallett said he had requested Judge King read a circumstantial evidence charge, which would have required a higher threshold to find guilt rather than "your standard reasonable doubt."

"Any verdict that a jury reaches is a fair verdict. I'm not going to dispute their knowledge. However, if we had received the charges we had requested from the judge and the judge had instructed the jury differently, the verdict may very well have come out not guilty," Mr. Hallett said.

Although Mr. Hallett said he "wasn't sure what the verdict was going to be," he did suspect "it was going to be all one side or all on the other side. And I thought it would be fairly quick."

Exford's mother, Shannon M. Exford, said she was frustrated that the judge prevented Mr. Hallett from mentioning her son's mental health issues in his closing argument which would have explained "a lot of sketchy behavior that's socially awkward to a normal person."

Ms. Exford was called upon frequently throughout the proceeding to help her son remain as calm as possible despite his visibly mounting anxiety as the trial progressed.

"From day one I said this was a case about a mentally impaired, chemically addicted young man who suffered from a variety of problems, and if this case shows us anything, it shows us the need for more mental health treatment in the north country and more drug rehabilitation being provided to young people," Mr. Hallett said. "I think that's something that's very important and had that been provided in a timely manner and available, perhaps it would have never have come here (to this)."

During his closing statement, Mr. Hallett raised questions about the testimonies of Mr. Mushtare and Tristain McGrath, Ms. Crego's granddaughter, who were the only other people who had been in the apartment the evening of the fire and were drinking with Exford, Ms. Kilbourne and Ms. Crego. He also raised questions about a number of scenarios that he said raised "reasonable doubt" around Exford's guilt.

Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt, lead prosecutor on the case, went through the detailed photographic evidence leading to the point of origin of the fire, which the defense did not contest, replayed Ms. Crego's 911 call, part of Exford's conversation with his mother from the county jail on May 9, 2021, and snippets of Exford's interrogation by state investigators and security camera footage from nearby properties that had been presented throughout the trial.

"Obviously, we feel great about the outcome. It was always the outcome we expected based on the evidence. I'm glad to see the jury took into account every piece of evidence and looked at it carefully and obviously reached the same conclusion," Mr. Petzoldt said. "Mark (Lemieux, assistant district attorney and co-prosecutor) and I have always been really confident in the strength of this case. We were really happy with how the case went in. It went in very smoothly."

Mr. Petzoldt was not surprised by how quickly the verdict was returned.

Exford was taken into custody to be incarcerated in the county jail until his sentencing — at which he is expected to be given between 25 and 15 years to life in state prison, according to Mr. Petzoldt.

The bail in cash and bond previously posted by Exford's mother will be returned to her.