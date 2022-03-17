Exford guilty of all counts in arson fire that killed two Lowville women

Mar. 17—LOWVILLE — A Lewis County Court jury has found a Lowville man guilty of all 13 counts against him, including charges he intentionally set a fire that killed two women in 2019.

The jury deliberated for an hour before finding Shawn L. Exford guilty of four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Exford is convicted of starting the fire on Nov. 30, 2019, at 7525 S. State St. in Lowville that killed Catherine A. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne. Both were in Ms. Crego's apartment with Brian S. Mushtare, who escaped onto the front porch roof and was rescued by firefighters.

This is a developing story and additional details are forthcoming.