Exhale hopes to bring reimagined respite to area caregivers

MONROE COUNTY — A 4-year-old program that began in New York is coming to Monroe and surrounding counties.

Exhale recently received $3.7 million in funding to bring its family caregiving initiative to this area.

“Monroe organizations will work together to reimage respite and develop family caregiver respite programs here in Michigan,” said Laura O’Connor from VVK PR + Creative.

A painter for Aaron Babycz Painting paints a green wall for the Ease the Day caregiver respite support program at the Chelsea Senior Center. "We chose green because it has been heavily researched and proven as the last color that memory loss patients are able to remember and trigger memories from," said the center's executive director Bill O'Reilly. Ease the Day is one the respite programs offered though Exhale, which is expanding into Monroe County.

Funding came from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization that aims to improve the life of people in southeast Michigan and western New York. It recently provided a grant to Girls on the Run Southeast Michigan, which serves Monroe County.

Funds for Exhale will help organizations, communities and businesses in Monroe, Wayne, St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Washtenaw counties offer reimagined respite programs to families caring for older adults.

“The program is looking for organizations, communities and businesses — of all sizes — in these counties who want to reimagine respite in ways that are more meaningful to family caregivers," O'Connor said.

Through a series of workshops, organizations will receive free training in creative problem solving, the opportunity to connect with other organizations and support throughout the grant application process. Each organization will receive a $500 stipend for workshop participation. Upon completing the workshop series, participants will be eligible to apply for Exhale funding. The workshop series begins Jan. 25.

Virtual information sessions on Exhale and the workshop series have been set for 10-11 a.m. Dec. 12 and Jan. 8. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4wcmk9ep.

“These sessions will provide attendees with an overview of the Exhale program; information about the grant application process, including eligibility requirements; and the opportunity to hear from current Exhale grantees," O'Connor said. "The sessions will help organizations assess their interest in participation, find out more about the program, hear from current Exhale teams from Washtenaw County and get ready for the workshop series."

Exhale began in 2019 and primarily works with organizations and businesses in New York. So far, 90 partner organizations have created 16 caregiver respite projects in New York and Michigan.

"The decision to launch the program widely in southeast Michigan is on the heels of Exhale’s most recent cohort, which includes three grantees in Washtenaw County: Chelsea Senior Center, The Regents of the University of Michigan and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels," O'Connor said. "A 2021 scan of family and informal caregiver supports conducted by the University of Michigan’s Center for Health and Research Transformation estimated that Michigan is home to more than 1.7 million family caregivers, with 44% residing in southeast Michigan."

The caregivers say help is what they most need.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“When caregivers are asked about the help they need most, they consistently rank respite among their top priorities. Increasing opportunities for caregivers to take a break will improve their quality of life,” said Neel Hajra, chief executive officer of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. “That’s why we’re excited to join with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to launch the Exhale initiative in southeast Michigan, to help organizations in the region expand and strengthen the network of respite supports.” For more information, visit ExhaleForCaregivers.org.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Exhale hopes to bring reimagined respite to area caregivers