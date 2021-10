Axios

Designs are in the works for Bentonville Public Library’s expansion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Bentonville residents want more out of the library. About 77% of Bentonville voters approved $4.97 million for the library in the April bond election.Details: Site plans show a 28,555-square-foot addition to the existing 38,500-square-foot building — as well as some outdoor program space.Feedback from the library staff and the public indic