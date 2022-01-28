New exhibit at Stuart's Elliott Museum gives peek into lives of the Ashley Gang | Opinion

The exploits of the Ashley Gang — arguably the Treasure Coast's most notorious band of criminals — are shrouded in mystery.

Did John Ashley, the gang's de facto leader, launch his life of crime by murdering Desoto Tiger, his fur trading partner, or was it self defense? Were John Ashley and three of his lieutenants gunned down by deputy sheriffs years later while attempting to escape capture, or were they killed execution style?

Did John Ashley's longtime girlfriend, Laura Upthegrove, intend to poison herself, or did she mistake a bottle of disinfectant for gin? And how were gang members able to elude capture and escape from various jails and prisons so often during a crime spree that plagued South Florida for more than a decade?

An exhibit that opened this month at the Elliott Museum in Stuart doesn't purport to answer all of those questions. It does, however, provide a glimpse into the lives of the Ashley family and its associates, who were linked to numerous crimes during the early part of the 20th century.

The story began when Joe and Lugenia Ashley settled in Fruita, a small rural community in what was then part of northern Palm Beach County. The couple had nine children — five boys and four girls — who would later form the core of an international criminal syndicate.

The family tried its hand at farming, but also operated a number of other legitimate businesses, including a grocery store, gas station, and a boardinghouse.

A guest looks at a replica of one of the Ashley Gang's camps at a new exhibit at the Elliott Museum in Stuart.

John Ashley, one of Joe and Lugenia's sons, fled into the Everglades after being accused of murdering Tiger in 1911. From then until John Ashley and his lieutenants were killed by deputies on the Sebastian River Bridge in 1924, the gang was linked to various crimes in Florida, the Bahamas, and perhaps even Canada.

The list of reputed offenses included moonshining, rum running, bank robberies, and piracy.

"Every crime in South Florida was blamed on them," said Linda Geary, curator at the Elliott Museum.

The exhibit includes a replica of one of the gang's swampy hideouts, complete with a still the Ashleys used to make moonshine. There's a bank teller booth, which includes material from one of the banks the gang reportedly robbed.

There's a bag with $30 worth of pennies stolen in one of the robberies. And there are various personal effects owned by gang members, including hats and a whiskey flask.

During a robbery, one of John Ashley's associates accidentally shot him in the face, requiring him to use a glass eye. Sheriff Bob Baker, who feuded bitterly with the Ashley clan, vowed he would one day wear that glass eye on his watch fob as a grisly souvenir.

The glass eye is part of the exhibit, as is a bullet the Ashleys sent to Baker as a warning to back off his zealous efforts to curtail the gang's activities.

Also on display are guns, handcuffs, and badges from deputies who opposed the gang.

Linda Geary, curator at the Elliott Museum, is the great-granddaughter of Hix C. Stuart, who wrote what is believed to be the first book about the Ashley Gang.

Steve Carr, a retired Lake Worth firefighter and paramedic, donated the artifacts. Carr said he became fascinated with the family's contributions to local history after reading "The Notorious Ashley Gang," a book by Hix C. Stuart — Geary's great-grandfather — published in 1928.

"From that point on, I was just hooked on it," Carr said.

Carr got some of the artifacts from Bink Glisson, a collector who wanted them to be used for educational purposes rather than to glorify the gang's violent criminality. Others Carr and friends found by searching the Ashley family's compound before the land was developed.

Carr said there are "hundreds" of items that will eventually be added to the exhibit, which Geary said will be a permanent addition to the museum.

While John Ashley's glass eye is a "big curiosity" for many visitors, Carr said one of the items that intrigues him most is a bullet-riddled frying pan from a hideout raided by deputies in 1924, several months prior to the incident on the bridge that left John Ashley and his lieutenants dead.

The bullets appear to have struck the pan from different angles, Carr said, which suggests someone may have been trying to use the cookware as a shield during the firefight in which Joe Ashley and Fred Baker, the sheriff's cousin, were killed.

A replica of one of the Ashley Gang's swamp hideouts includes an actual still used by the gang to make moonshine.

While not excusing the gang's activities, Carr said it's important to put them into proper context. The family was trying to survive during a difficult time in the country's history.

"Florida was in the Great Depression 10 years before the rest of the nation," he said, noting the sheriff's department at the time was also thought to be riddled with corruption.

While the gang members undoubtedly committed many crimes, they also employed many people living in the area and were apparently viewed, at least by some, as rebelling against a system rigged against the poor.

"They were known for helping other people," Geary said. "If somebody was hungry, they could stop by the Ashleys and get some food."

The gang's activities may have indirectly led to the creation of Martin County. Geary and Carr said deputies from Palm Beach County were unable to effectively patrol and combat crime in the remote northern fringes of their territory.

"If you didn't have bootleggers and rum runners, there wouldn't have been a Martin County," Carr said. "Martin County wouldn't have been created if it weren't for the lawlessness in northern Palm Beach County."

Other historical accounts suggest Martin County was created in 1925 as part of an effort to create a more equitable division of state funding for road maintenance among the counties along the shores of Lake Okeechobee.

So, which version of history is correct? Maybe that's one more mystery we can attribute to the Ashleys.

