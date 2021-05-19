Exhibit at TC Disrupt 2021: Snag a Startup Alley Pass before prices go up

The TC Disrupt 2021 super early bird deal took our best deal in its beak and flew the coop. But you can still buy a Startup Alley Pass and exhibit in our virtual expo area at a great price. Take advantage of our early bird deal, cross an item off your to-do list and keep $50 in your wallet.

Pro Tip: The early bird deadline is August 6 at 11:59 pm (PT), and if that feels like a long way off, don’t be fooled. It’ll be here before you know it, and Startup Alley Passes are selling faster than ever. Get yours for just $249 while you can.

In addition to your virtual exhibit space and the abundance of networking that goes on in the Alley, we have additional opportunities for exhibitors. For starters, each exhibiting startup gets to participate in a breakout pitch feedback session.

You’ll have two minutes to pitch live to TechCrunch staff and thousands of Disrupt attendees around the world. And you’ll receive plenty of great feedback to improve your pitch deck.

“I walked away with a bunch of notes to reorganize my pitch deck. It's a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding because now I have a clear path. Disrupt was like an authoritative instruction manual for how to finish my pitch deck.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

Note: TechCrunch Editorial team will choose two outstanding exhibiting startups to be Startup Battlefield Wild Cards. Those founders will get to compete for the $100,000 (equity-free) cash and massive exposure in the Startup Battlefield. It. Could. Be. You.

Team TechCrunch will also host a series of Startup Alley Crawls — one hour for each business category. Editors will go live on the Disrupt stage and interview various founders exhibiting in Startup Alley. It’s great global exposure.

Here’s another big reason to get your exhibitor pass sooner rather than later. It’s a new opportunity called Startup Alley+ and you must purchase a Startup Alley Pass before Friday, June 4 at 11:59 pm (PT) to be eligible for this VIP Disrupt experience. TechCrunch will choose up to 50 startups to participate. Read about all the perks and benefits here. Get your pass before the deadline, because the Startup Alley+ experience kicks off in July at Early Stage 2021 — Marketing and Fundraising.

So many great reasons to exhibit in Startup Alley at TC Disrupt 2021, but the clock is ticking on early bird savings. Take one simple task off your overloaded to-do list, buy your Startup Alley Pass now — while it’s on your mind — and save yourself $50 bucks.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

