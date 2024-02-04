New exhibit uncovering the mystery of bats arriving at Virginia Natural History Museum

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)—The Virginia Natural History Museum in Martinsville is welcoming a traveling exhibit surrounding the mystery of bats, ‘Masters of the Night: The True Story of Bats’ on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The exhibit, produced by Evergreen Exhibitions, focuses on the misconception of bats by describing their ecological importance in various multi-sensory, interactive displays. For example, guests will be able to try on a pair of sculpted bat ears to experience the sensitivity of bat hearing.

In these displays, guests will discover how bats are beneficial mammals with fascinating skills and give guests an appreciation of the true wonders of the bat world.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this exhibition is its combination of traditional museum exhibit elements, such as dioramas depicting the many hiding places of bats in various natural habitats, to more immersive experiences, such as allowing visitors to learn about the huge appetites of bats relative to their weight by weighing replica food sources in a balance scale,” said Virginia Natural History Museum’s Deputy Director Ryan Barber. “There is even an activity station for our younger visitors, where they can create an art rubbing of their favorite bat species to take home.”

The museum is hosting an opening day celebration on the exhibit’s Saturday debut. Along with access to the special exhibit, the museum is offering special bat-themed features, including bat-themed crafts and activities for kids, special presentations by bat experts, and more.

General admission for the exhibit’s debut costs $10 per adult and $5 for ages 3 to 17, seniors 60 and older, and college students.

For more information about the museum and its offerings, visit www.vmnh.net.

