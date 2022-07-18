Exhibition shows weapons seized from Ukraine forces
An exhibition showcasing weapons seized from Ukrainian Armed Forces has opened to visitors in the port city of Mariupol. (July 18)
OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 00:15 Several dozen hectares worth of crops burned in a fire that broke out in the Kryvyi Rih district as a result of Russian strikes. Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, during a press briefing Quote: "The orcs [the Russian forces - ed.
Resident Alien (now streaming on Peacock or on the SYFY app!) sees Harry Vanderspeigle — an alien in disguise, who’s true name is unpronounceable — grappling with the conflict between his mission to wipe out humanity and his burgeoning connection with the people around him. In a 2022 episode, Harry attempts to use ‘Oumuamua to make contact with his people and delay humanity’s destruction. It’s unclear how the alien communications tech works, but it’s certainly more advanced than what we’re used
The Justice Department is arguing for the first time that a convicted Jan. 6 rioter, Guy Reffitt, committed domestic terrorism and should get a heavier sentence.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar 'Doom Loop' Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandGovernments need to focus cost-of-living support to those most vulnerable in order to avoid undoing cent
At least one-quarter of US adults are not getting the recommended amount of vitamin D, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have known for a long time that vitamin D is important for bone health," says bone health expert Marci Goolsby, MD. "One of the jobs of vitamin D is to help your gut absorb the calcium and phosphorus from your diet. These minerals in turn help build and maintain the strength of your bones. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to stress fra
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin departed for Tokyo on Monday, saying he carried a message of reconciliation from new President Yoon Suk-yeol, who hopes to overcome historical disputes and repair strained ties with Japan. Ties have been fraught for years over the bitter legacy of Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. In his first trip to the Japanese capital since Yoon took office in May, Park is set to meet his counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, later on Monday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. The return of the turbine from Canada to the Russian Portovaya compressor station, a crucial element of Nord Stream, has been in focus for the past month since Russian energy producer Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany.
"It is not helpful to what we're trying to do and I'm not sure her facts are accurate," a Republican House lawmaker told Politico of Spartz's claims.
We dig into what’s going on…
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the Russian missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility.
ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 12:55 Russia's special services have stepped up their activities in Eastern Europe in an attempt to identify and track the routes by which weapons are supplied to Ukraine.
The Canadian women's national team is keeping a wary eye on concerns about its federation back home while focusing on a showdown with the United States in Mexico. An investigation this week by The Sports Network detailed a controversial agreement between Canada Soccer and Canada Soccer Business, which oversees the federation's media rights and sponsorship deals as both the men's and women's teams seek better and more equitable pay. Earlier this week, the Canadian senior national teams put out a statement about the media outlet's revelations and asked for a full investigation by the agency that governs sport in Canada.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 18: 41 The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian assaults on the Sloviansk and Bakhmut fronts and inflicted losses on the Russian forces. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 July Details: On the Donetsk front, Russian forces continued to focus their main efforts on trying to establish control over the city of Siversk and to advance in the direction of the city of Bakhmut.
Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as a funeral took place for a girl, 4, killed in an earlier strike.
(Bloomberg) -- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said the country's crude exports are on track for full resumption after months of outages as he justified his replacement of the state-run oil company's leadership.
The defendant was convicted by a Pierce County jury in May of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 32-year-old Tupo Fuaau.
Democratic lawmakers want federal regulators to require crypto miners to disclose their energy use
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Jack Plumb met with the media, updating his summer progress and where the offensive line is at entering 2022.