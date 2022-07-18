Exhibition shows weapons seized from Ukraine forces

Eat This, Not That!

At least one-quarter of US adults are not getting the recommended amount of vitamin D, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have known for a long time that vitamin D is important for bone health," says bone health expert Marci Goolsby, MD. "One of the jobs of vitamin D is to help your gut absorb the calcium and phosphorus from your diet. These minerals in turn help build and maintain the strength of your bones. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to stress fra