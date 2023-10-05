Exhibition of stunning wildlife photography opens in Truro

Incredible scenes from nature have been captured by photographers in Cornwall.

There were more than 1,000 entries for the first Cornish Wildlife photography exhibition organised by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

The subjects range from kestrels in flight to blue sharks in the oceans off the Cornish coast.

The top 30 photographs selected as category finalists and winners will be displayed around Truro Cathedral from Thursday until 17 November.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust spokesman Scott Marsden said: "Our 2023 Wildlife Photography Competition aimed to inspire the people of Cornwall to discover our amazing wildlife through their cameras and smartphones.

"We wanted to encourage more people to become aware of the unique wealth of wildlife in Cornwall, whether along the coast, in our moorland, heathland, farmland, wetlands, unique temperate woodland, or in our towns and villages."

