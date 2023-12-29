Exhibitor applications now open for April 20 TechXpo event

Dec. 29—BEMIDJI — Exhibitor applications are now open for Paul Bunyan Communications' seventh annual GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo, set for April 20 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

The GigaZone TechXpo exposes a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them turn their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers in northern Minnesota, a release said. Start-ups and companies creatively leveraging technology can demonstrate their innovation to a large group of tech-savvy potential employees.

Educators and educational institutions can also promote the technology training programs they have to offer.

To apply, visit

gigazonetechxpo.com.

The deadline to apply is March 1. There is no cost to be an exhibitor but space is limited, and the exhibit must display their innovative use of technology.

"We were thrilled to have over 35 exhibitors from area businesses and schools who took the leap of faith that this would be a worthwhile event to be a part of and we hope to have even more this year," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and General Manager, said in the release.

The event will also feature free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes and more. There is no cost to enter the tournaments or for any of the gaming. Tournament details will be posted on the GigaZone Gaming Discord, Twitch channel, and Facebook page as well as gigazonegaming.com.

gigazonegaming.com.

The event showcases Paul Bunyan Communications' IT and web development team, which custom-built and integrated much of the online technology being used, and leverages the speed of the GigaZone, one of the largest rural all-fiber optic gigabit networks in the country, the release said. The entire gaming event is run off a single residential GigaZone Internet connection.

This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidentally Cool Games, Northern Amusement, the Sanford Center, as well as support from several regional and national partners, the release said.

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship, visit gigazonegaming.com.

gigazonegaming.com.