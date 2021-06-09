Exiled Putin critic says he was told investigations would "target" family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graham Kates
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An opposition politician and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has fled Russia after briefly being detained last week by police. Dmitry Gudkov told CBS News that he was warned a month before his arrest that if he decided to run for a seat in the country's parliament as planned, he would "see a criminal case against some of your relatives."

Gudkov, who previously served in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, from 2011 to 2016, had been running for re-election this fall when he was arrested on June 1. He said in a phone interview from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he fled on Sunday, that he believed Russian authorities wanted to deter his "presidential ambitions."

Gudkov was detained for two days and said that in addition to his arrest, police raided 14 locations where his relatives live. The police were investigating approximately $13,000 in unpaid rent allegedly owed by Gudkov's aunt, according to state-owned Russian news agency TASS. The outlet said the charge against Gudkov carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

At least six prominent Kremlin critics have either been jailed or fled the country since opposition leader Alexey Navalny was arrested in January. A Moscow court is considering declaring Navalny's political organization an "extremist" entity, on par with ISIS or al Qaeda. His foundation has already been shut down, pending the court's decision.

As an elected lawmaker in 2013, Gudkov was expelled from the Kremlin-aligned "Just Russia" party for helping to organize anti-Putin protests, and he's since become a prominent anti-Kremlin voice. His arrest came the day after another prominent activist, Andrei Pivovarov, was removed from a plane and arrested.

Gudkov said he believed his arrest was intended to deter him from seeking office again. He said he'd never heard of the unpaid rent issue before his arrest, and had never worked for his aunt's business. He said he'd spent his entire career in politics.

"I received a warning a month ago that if you run for parliament, you will see a criminal case against some of your relatives, and I couldn't understand…. who's the target. I didn't expect that they can arrest my auntie, she's 68 and she's not involved in politics," Gudkov told CBS News.

Politician Dmitry Gudkov addresses a rally in support of candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections, in Novopushkinsky Park Square, Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2019. / Credit: Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Getty Images
Politician Dmitry Gudkov addresses a rally in support of candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections, in Novopushkinsky Park Square, Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2019. / Credit: Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Getty Images

The Interior Ministry, which is in charge of all law enforcement operations in Russia, did not reply to CBS News' request for comment on the circumstances surrounding Gudkov's arrest.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters this week that he hadn't been following Gudkov's case and that President Putin wasn't worried about the departure of politicians from the country due to possible criminal prosecution.

"No, absolutely. If this is a legal departure from the country, then any citizen can, if they do not have any encumbrances or restrictions, easily leave the country, return or not return to the country. This is an absolutely free process," Peskov said.

Gudkov told CBS News that in the short-term, he won't be returning to Russia.

"No way. It's impossible because I was held in custody for two days and it was a signal from the Kremlin that they don't want to have me during parliamentary elections," Gudkov said.

He said he fled with his brother, driving more than 500 miles directly from Moscow to Kyiv soon after his release from police custody. He said he believes the Kremlin wanted him to leave the country.

"They talked to my dad and my wife, and they said that if Dmitry stays in Russia, the law enforcement will start new investigations and will target my relatives," Gudkov said. "My auntie will be sent to prison. My brother can be also in dangerous situation. So unfortunately they can be held… hostage."

For now Gudkov said he plans to settle with relatives in Bulgaria, and he's unsure of when, or if, he'll return to Russia.

"I want to return. I want to come back, of course, but I should consider two factors, like risks and threats and the possibility to be effective in the country, to support independent journalists and political prisoners. Maybe it's more effective to do these activities out of Russia," Gudkov said. "I need to think, to discuss this situation with my allies, with the, some smart people who are also out of the country, and we need to think of the future of political protest."

Mary Ilyushina contributed reporting from Moscow.

Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin to face off in Virginia governor's race

13-year-old starts his own power-washing business

New report details government's efforts to prosecute human trafficking

Recommended Stories

  • Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny's groups

    A Moscow court is expected Wednesday to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September. Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. In conjunction with a new law, the ruling would bar people associated with the groups from running for public office, derailing the hopes of Navalny's allies of seeking parliamentary seats.

  • Russia hits 9 Canadian officials with sanctions

    Russia on Monday targeted nine Canadian officials with sanctions in retaliation to Canada's restrictions against Russian officials accused of involvement in the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian officials indefinitely barred from entering Russia include David Lametti, Canada's justice minister and attorney general, Brenda Lucki, the Canadian police commissioner and Anne Kelly, the commissioner of the country's Correctional Service.

  • Russian opposition activist charged, could face six years in jail: ally

    Russia charged opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday with taking part in an "undesirable" organisation, an offence which an ally said was punishable by up to six years in jail. Pivovarov was director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that is linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Open Russia said last month it was ceasing operations in Russia to protect its staff from a crackdown on the opposition.

  • Moscow bans nine prominent Canadians from Russia in sanctions response

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will ban nine prominent Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, its foreign ministry said on Monday, in a response to Canadian sanctions imposed in March over human rights concerns. Ottawa is particularly concerned about the treatment of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic. Navalny was arrested this year and sent to serve a 2-1/2-year jail term for parole violations related to an embezzlement conviction he says was fraudulent.

  • Review: 'Cheated' details an shameful chapter in baseball

    Just as Major League Baseball seemed to have emerged from the steroid scandal, revelations of the Houston Astros’ electronic cheating scheme in 2017 and 2018 further sullied baseball’s image. “Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and the Colorful History of Sign Stealing” is a revealing, detailed and ultimately sad account of yet another ethical failure in baseball. Author Andy Martino writes with a novelist’s touch, ratcheting up the tension as he proceeds.

  • Idaho candidate for governor endorsed by rightwing militia leader, video reveals

    Video shows Eric Parker saying Janice McGeachin, the lieutenant governor, told him ‘you’re going to have a friend’ in the office Janice McGeachin in Idaho Falls. Photograph: John Roark/AP Idaho’s Republican lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate, Janice McGeachin, attended a gathering where she was endorsed in a glowing introductory speech by a rightwing militia leader, as revealed in a video obtained by the Guardian.The video shows Eric Parker, who was charged over his role in the stan

  • Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip

    Clover Health has been among the most visible of new meme stocks popular with retail investors on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. The new crop has shot higher in recent days following a resurgence in shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp and movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings. Clover Health was the most discussed stock by far on WallStreetBets on Wednesday, according to Swaggystocks.com.

  • Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

    A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by the government and its longtime authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last year's disputed presidential election in Belarus, spoke to the Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, in Prague, on Wednesday. “We cannot allow dictators to write history,” she said, also asking the Czech Republic to organize an international conference to deal with the current situation in her country.

  • Putin’s Poison Squad That Targeted Alexei Navalny Also Tried to Kill a Poet: Bellingcat

    Maxim Shemetov via ReutersA Russian poet known for his outspoken prose against Vladimir Putin was trailed and targeted by the same poison squad that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, according to a new investigation by Bellingcat. Dmitry Bykov, who has refused to meet the Russian president in person, is one of Russia’s most popular writers, poets, and journalists, often referred to as “second after Navalny” in polls about Russian opposition leaders. His satire often cuts to the heart of the corrupt

  • Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency sell-off after Trump calls it a 'scam'

    The former US president slammed cryptocurrency, calling it a threat to the dollar.

  • Dental student claims it’s possible to tell if someone is pregnant by looking in their mouth

    Gingivitis is a big giveaway as to whether a patient is expecting, claims one Tiktoker

  • Daughter tries hiding mom’s death by burying her in backyard, Georgia cops say

    The woman was arrested Thursday.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley being moved to federal prison for mental evaluation

    Trump fan who infamously donned an animal headdress at the 6 January Capitol riot will be transferred to facility in Colorado

  • Trump to go on tour with Bill O’Reilly in bid to maintain relevancy

    Trump to tour with ex-Fox host later this year

  • Fox News accused of blocking advert about January 6 violence

    The ad includes comments from Capitol police officers recounting the violence on the day of the insurrection

  • Fact checkers declare Trump was not wearing pants backwards but it’s all anyone can talk about from return speech

    Former president’s appearance sparked social media comparisons to 90s hip-hop duo Kris Kross.

  • Parents sue Atlanta after vigilantes shot little girl during Rayshard Brooks protests

    Lawsuit says city allowed ‘lawlessness, violence and vigilantism’ during civil rights protests last summer

  • Stray bullet falls on man’s head while he’s eating dinner at NC country club, cops say

    He thought a bug had bit him.

  • Workers at meatpacking plant where 1,300 caught Covid threaten strike over new contracts

    Employees say they faced high-risk conditions while factory remained open amid initial outbreak in 2020

  • Biden strike force to target 'unfair' trade

    The US announced plans to target "unfair foreign trade practices", which it says have damaged supply chains.