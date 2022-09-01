For exiled Uyghurs, UN report is long-awaited vindication

DAKE KANG
·6 min read

BEIJING (AP) — When Zumret Dawut heard that the United Nations had declared that China’s crackdown in its far-western Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, she burst into tears.

Her mind flashed back to her cellmates in the camp she was detained in, to her father who died while in Xinjiang police custody. She felt vindicated.

“I felt there was justice, that there are people who care in this world,” she said. “I felt like our testimonies, our efforts to raise awareness have finally paid off.”

For Dawut and other camp survivors now outside China, the U.N.’s report on mass detentions and other rights abuses against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang was the culmination of years of advocacy, a welcome acknowledgement of abuses they say they faced at the hands of the Chinese state.

The long-delayed assessment released late Wednesday by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and called for “urgent attention” from the U.N., the world community and China itself to address them.

The report was at the center of a tug-of-war between rights groups and the Chinese government, which had repeatedly sought to stymie its publication. It largely corroborates earlier reporting by researchers, activist groups and the news media, while steering away from estimates and other findings that cannot be definitively proven.

The significance of the assessment, survivors say, is the weight and authority of the United Nations. Though individual governments, including the United States and the parliaments of France and the U.K., have criticized the crackdown before, such declarations were brushed aside by Beijing as political attacks by Western countries.

“This time, China can’t avoid this accusation,” said Tahir Imim, a Uyghur publisher in exile with dozens of relatives in prison. “The United Nations is a neutral organization, the highest organization. … It’s a stain on the Communist Party.”

The Chinese government swiftly denounced the report, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin calling it “a patchwork of false information that serves as a political tool for the U.S. and other Western countries” to contain China.

Beijing has spent years trying to control the narrative, vilifying people who have spoken against the crackdown while organizing tours and news conferences promoting its position. State media have interviewed Xinjiang residents who denounced accusations against Beijing as lies, though evidence shows that such statements are often scripted and coerced.

Many camp survivors faced years of threats by Chinese police in attempts to silence them, leaving them with a stark choice: speak out and face the consequences, or stay quiet to protect their loved ones.

Dawut made her choice on a fateful Friday in New York three years ago. That day, she was on her way to the United Nations to share her story for the first time when she got a call.

It was her brother, telling her that the police had come for their father and urging her not to speak. She froze with fear.

“But I thought of so many fathers and mothers in the camp, how I needed to speak up for them,” she said. “I thought, I will not change my mind. I will go.”

The consequences were immediate. Relatives in Xinjiang blocked her calls and texts. Two weeks later, an ex-neighbor called, saying her father had died while in police custody. The exact circumstances are unclear.

Now, Dawut said, it was all worth it.

“I felt like I did the right thing,” she said. “I am walking the path of truth.”

The U.N. report corroborated different aspects of the crackdown reported over the years, including forced labor, pervasivesurveillance, family separations and c oercive birth control measures.

But the focus of the report was squarely on the mass detentions. The rights office said it could not confirm estimates that a million or more people were detained in the internment camps in Xinjiang, but that it was “reasonable to conclude that a pattern of large-scale arbitrary detention occurred” at least between 2017 and 2019.

Interviews and AP visits to the region show that China appears to have closed many of the camps, which it called vocational training and education centers. But hundreds of thousands of people continue to languish in prison on vague, secret charges, with leaked data showing one county in Xinjiang has the highest known imprisonment rate in the world.

Among those who fled Xinjiang, there was a palpable sense of relief, as they had worried that the U.N. report would be suppressed or watered down. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had said little after visiting Xinjiang on a government-organized tour in May, prompting criticism and concern from Uyghur groups.

Dina Nurdybay, an ethnic Kazakh who spent almost a year in detention, said she was worried when she heard Bachelet had visited Xinjiang at Beijing’s invitation. Nurdybay said she had been forced in the camps to sing and dance for journalists and officials, parrot propaganda and pretend life was great there. She worried that outside investigators would be tricked.

“It’s all lies,” she said. “You think it’s voluntary?”

Now, she said, she hopes the U.N. will help people like her escape harassment and live in peace. Every time she speaks to journalists, she said, Chinese police haul away her uncle and interrogate him for days at a time, telling him they should make her “shut up.”

Mihrigul Tursun, who testified about the camps before the U.S. Congress in November 2018, said the price she paid for speaking out was constant threats to her safety and a state-sponsored smear campaign. She’s been called a liar, followed by cars, photographed at restaurants by strangers. She is now under FBI watch, she said, after men dressed in hoodies broke her window and slipped threatening letters under her door, forcing her to move seven times.

Before she went public, she spent sleepless nights sobbing, pondering whether to speak out. If she did, she knew she could never go back home, that she might never see her parents again.

But she remembered the women held in the cell with her. They had sworn an oath together: Whoever made it out would speak out about what they had witnessed inside, no matter the consequences.

“I feel like a dead person. They killed my dreams, they killed my hopes. I lost everything when I was in the camps,” Tursun said. “But today I feel a little better, because all that hard work has born some fruit.”

But, she added, the report is just the beginning. She won’t be satisfied, she said, until all the detention facilities are closed.

“We need results, we need action,” she said. “I need to know after the U.N. report, what can we do after that?”

Recommended Stories

  • Yemen official accuses Houthi rebels of killing senior judge

    Gunmen killed a judge on Yemen's Supreme Court in the capital Sanaa, officials said Thursday, and a senior official in the internationally recognized government accused militias allied to Houthi rebels in the slaying. Judge Mohamed Homran was killed after the gunmen on Tuesday abducted him from his car near his home in Sanaa, the Houthi-run Interior Ministry said. Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen Abdel Khaleq al-Ajry said that authorities had arrested the assailants and will prosecute them.

  • Russia halts gas through major pipeline, citing maintenance

    Russia's Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a stoppage that it announced in advance and has said will last three days. The Russian state-owned energy company announced the closure of Nord Stream 1 in mid-August, citing maintenance at a compressor station — an explanation that German officials have cast doubt on. Gazprom says that work is necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya station, at the Russian end of the pipeline.

  • Kremlin: Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations

    The Kremlin accused the European Union on Thursday of putting up barriers to the Russian energy firm Gazprom's operations, as Russia's gas exports decline and the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is closed for maintenance. Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Wednesday that Western sanctions were responsible for Siemens Energy being unable to carry out regular maintenance on equipment for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which is currently shut for three days of maintenance.

  • Russia wanted to capture Donetsk Oblast by autumn, but failed Zelenskyy

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST, 2022, 22:30 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that Russian troops failed to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast by the end of the summer, as demanded by the Kremlin.

  • Red Cross denied access to prisoners at Russian-held Olenivka despite 'intense' talks -ICRC chief

    Red Cross officials have failed to secure access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka where dozens were killed in an attack in July, the head of the international aid group said on Thursday. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over the missile strike or explosion in the front-line town of Olenivka in eastern Donetsk that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists. International Committee of the Red Cross Director-General Robert Mardini told reporters in Kyiv that the group was engaged in intense negotiations with Russian authorities, but had not been granted access to those POWs and also lacked security guarantees to carry out such a visit.

  • Russians to teach children of occupied Donbas "classic" Ukrainian language

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 6:18 p.m. At an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov boasted that children in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions would begin to learn the Ukrainian language.

  • 'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Discovers That DMX Died Last Year, Mourns In Tears

    "It breaks my heart," the actor said on TikTok, while railing against the "demon of addiction."

  • A New Iran Nuclear Deal Would Help Prove America Is Truly Back

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyFor decades, the greatest threat to world peace was that we lived in a bipolar world. Today it may be that that world is dominated by a bipolar superpower.The latest example of America’s split personality is the progress that is currently being made toward reviving the deal to freeze Iran’s nuclear program.Don’t get me wrong; getting this deal restarted is a good thing by any measure. (You can tell because the Israelis are against it and th

  • Enormous fossil collection donated to University of Portsmouth

    It took three truck loads to bring the collection of 5,000 specimens to Portsmouth

  • George Karlaftis ‘super excited’ for Chiefs’ season opener vs. Cardinals

    #Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis spoke about the emotions he will feel during the season opener against the #Cardinals | from @EdEastonJr

  • UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

    China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. The report seeks “urgent attention” from the U.N. and the world community to rights violations in Beijing's campaign to root out terrorism. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, facing pressure on both sides, brushed aside multiple Chinese calls for her office to withhold the report, which follows her own, much-criticized trip to Xinjiang in May. Beijing contends the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China's reputation.

  • India Is New Major Player in Russian Oil Market Once Dominated by China

    (Bloomberg) -- India has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes trade flows.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons

  • New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

    Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

  • Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

    Trump's claim that he had broadly declassified the files, even though he didn't do so formally, amounts to a "damning admission," wrote Asha Rangappa.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search

  • 'Fox & Friends' host Steve Doocy calls out Donald Trump: 'Why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?'

    "Those are the biggest secrets in the world," Doocy said of the documents found by the FBI, questioning why Trump did not turn them over.

  • A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time-magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home

    The 2019 Time cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock, knock."

  • Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

    British filmmaker Alex Holder also said the former president went through "withdrawal" after he was banned from Twitter.

  • How Trump's decision to call for a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents may have backfired on him

    Trump's bid to have documents returned by the FBI gave the DOJ the chance to release more damaging information to the public.