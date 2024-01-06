This existing Brightline passenger train station may be a model for Orlando and Tampa connectivity

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A future Brightline rail connection between Orlando and Tampa has some leaders looking at West Palm Beach for parallels.

Multiple politicians, members of Visit Tampa Bay, the Ybor Chamber and others from that region rode Brightline’s connection from Orlando to meet with business leaders in West Palm Beach Jan. 4 as part of an effort to expand the intercity passenger train service.

Brightline started service from Miami to Orlando International Airport on Sept. 22. Roughly 190,448 customers have used the long-distance service between Orlando and South Florida through Nov. 30.

