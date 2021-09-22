Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slows

A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in southeast Denver. The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for August on Wednesday, Sept. 22. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ALEX VEIGA
·3 min read

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines.

Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s slightly more than the 5.87 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 1.5% from August last year. As of last month sales were running 16% higher than in the same stretch of 2020, before a surge in sales as the market bounced back from a slowdown in the initial months of the pandemic. Sales are also up about 12% from where they were in the first eight months of 2019.

“So, clearly home sales are settling down, but above pre-pandemic conditions,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

Home prices continued to climb last month, though at a less torrid pace. The median home price rose to $356,700, an increase of 14.9% from August 2020. That annual gain was more modest than the 20%-25% year-over-year increases seen earlier this year.

“The huge price gains that we have been observing in the first half of the year, those are over, and price trends are clearly moderating,” Yun said, adding he expects the typical home bought last month will only appreciate about 5% a year from now.

Still, rising home prices remain a significant hurdle for many aspiring homeowners. Last month, first-time buyers accounted for only 29% of home sales, the lowest share since January 2019.

“The high home prices are squeezing the first-time buyers out,” Yun said.

The housing market grew fiercely competitive over the last year, with sellers often receiving multiple offers that exceeded the asking price as would-be homeowners scrambled to land a home amid as the inventory of properties for sale hit record lows.

But there now there are some signs that competitive fervor is easing, if only because soaring prices have left many would-be buyers discouraged.

Sellers putting homes on the market are not seeing the multiple offers that had become common, and buyers increasingly are refusing to waive their right to a home inspection. Last month, 23% of buyers opted to waive their home inspection, down from 27% in July, Yun said.

Yet a dearth of homes for sale continues to support prices. At the end of August, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.29 million homes for sale, down 1.5% from July and down 32% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

And homes continue to sell within days of hitting the market. Homes typically remained on the market 17 days before getting snapped up last month. That’s unchanged from July and down from 22 days in August 2020. Some 87% of homes sold last month were on the market for less than a month, the NAR said.

Individual investors, who account for many cash sales, bought 15% of homes in August, even with July but up from 14% from August 2020. All-cash sales accounted for 22% of transactions, down from 23% in July and up from 18% in August last year.

Buyers are still benefiting from ultra-low mortgage rates, which help make financing more affordable. The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 2.86% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.87%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April.

But Yun noted that mortgage rates are likely to only go up from here by the end of the year or in 2022, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to begin reducing the $120 billion monthly bond purchases, which are being made to help lower long-term interest rates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

    Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday.

  • U.S. existing home sales fall in August; inventory declines

    U.S. home sales fell in August as supply remained tight and prices accelerated further, the latest indication that the loss of the momentum in the housing market persisted through the third quarter. Existing home sales dropped 2.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. The housing market boomed early in the COVID-19 pandemic amid an exodus from cities as people worked from home and took classes online, which fueled demand for bigger homes in the suburbs and other low-density areas.

  • Common Real Estate Myths That You Need To Know

    Home shopping may be ramping up as more Americans are looking to move out of their expensive city homes to more affordable ones in the suburbs. Despite the ups and downs of the stock market, the real...

  • IUD Insertion Doesn't Have to Be Excruciating: Here's How My Doctor Minimized the Pain

    My first IUD insertion was - not exaggerating - the most painful experience of my life. I remember screaming, nearly fainting (I had to lie on the table for about 10 minutes afterward), throwing up on the way home, and weathering waves of debilitating cramps for days.

  • Best States for Homeowners – 2021 Edition

    Homeownership is often viewed as a fundamental pillar of investing and building wealth. While real estate markets vary from city to city, home values have historically risen over the decades. In fact, home values across the U.S. have increased by nearly … Continue reading → The post Best States for Homeowners – 2021 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. single-family home market still plagued by massive shortages, despite overall housing construction nearing 2006 levels

    Single-family U.S. home construction still sits hopelessly below levels needed to match growing home buyer demand over roughly the past decade, according to a new Tomvest Ventures report.

  • China and U.S. housing crises are both failures of central planning

    Evergrande may not be China’s “Lehman Brothers moment,” but there are many parallels between the housing crises in China and the United States. Both are due to government control or regulation of land. Both see government planners deflecting attention from their inept policies by blaming someone else. Both have seen resulting remedies fail to do anything about high housing prices.

  • Elliot Page Appears to Be Looking for Love Again on This Dating App

    We'd swipe right!

  • Home Cooks Are Replacing Pricey Cookware with This $50 All-Clad Set from Amazon

    “I like them better than the more expensive grade I already have.”

  • European stocks climb in second day bounce with banks and miners in the lead

    Euroepan stocks shifted higher on Wednesday as investors waited for a Federal Reserve outcome and absorbed potententially positive news around indebted China Evergrande.

  • Housing Market Expected to Stay Stable as COVID-era Protections End

    Only a small share of inventory is expected to come from homeowners foreclosed upon after the expiration of key federal protections. The post Housing Market Expected to Stay Stable as COVID-era Protections End appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant

    When the pandemic descended, the boundless vistas and insane sunsets of Kamouraska became a distant, unattainable dream for this bicyclist from Virginia. This is one of Quebec's most beautiful places and, for me, a yearly touchstone I could no longer touch. On Aug. 9, the day Canada conditionally reopened the border to U.S. tourists, my car with the bicycle was packed and ready to go.

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • Existing home sales fall in August

    Existing home sales fell 2% to a seasonally adjusted 5.88 million units in August from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). July sales were revised slightly upward to 6 million units.

  • Stunning 1920s John Byers-Designed Time Capsule in Santa Monica Seeks $10 Million

    A deeply rooted fascination with native California architecture and its Mexican-Spanish roots led celebrated architect John Byers to create this one-of-a-kind beach house resting along the northern edge of Santa Monica. Built nearly a century ago — and centered around a charming Moorish-inspired courtyard modeled after the one gracing Spain’s 16th-century El Greco Museum — […]

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • American Outlook on Buying a Home Hits Lowest Point in 40 Years

    Americans have had enough. Although the pandemic helped stoke a sizzling hot housing market, buying a house has been harder than ever. There are record shortages of homes for sale and bidding wars...