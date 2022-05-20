New link exists between mental health and pain levels in arthritis patients
Clinical health psychologist Dr. Natalie Datillo explains how patients can make connections to reduce pain and increase mobility.
An otherwise healthy 30-year-old man had a hoarse voice and back pain that wouldn't go away. Doctors found a 4-inch tumor that spread quickly.
I am writing to you because I am on the floor. I feel crippled with anxiety, I can hardly sleep and when I do manage to do so, I get night sweats. I went to my GP wondering if it could be the menopause, but he said that because I was 47 it is too early, and gave me antidepressants. They are not working. I don’t know what to do. I don’t feel like myself at all. Please help.
Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a woman who expected to pay about $1,300 for spinal fusion surgery but was billed more than $300,000 by a suburban Denver hospital that included charges it never disclosed she might be liable for. This week’s ruling in favor of Lisa French, who underwent two surgeries in 2014, follows efforts by many U.S. states and the federal government to help curb health care costs by restricting or eliminating so-called “surprise billing ” and requiring increased price transparency for consumers. In a unanimous opinion, the Colorado justices ruled Monday that agreements French signed before surgery at St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster don’t compel her to pay the extra charges, which stemmed from a then-secret list of prices for services that hadn't been disclosed to her.
My favorite “diet” ever just dropped, and it has nothing to do with calories, nutrition, or even human bodies. No, this “diet” is the kind that we can actually get behind, as it requires abstaining from anything that bothers you, makes you uncomfortable, and/or puts you on the spot, thereby wasting your energy. The iconic […]
“I feel people should not wait to get the booster that they are eligible for,” a UNC Health infectious disease specialist told us.
Minnesota native Haley Kalil, 29, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 and was named co-winner alongside Camille Kostek. She's also battled serious health issues.
The stomach vacuum is an isometric abdominal exercise that has gained popularity on TikTok. How to perform it correctly to relieve low back pain and strengthen your core.
CDC: With COVID-19 infections rising, a third of U.S. should consider indoor masks
Health experts are urging people to be cautious if they develop symptoms again after taking anti-COVID pills.
Infectious disease doctors break down the best foods to eat when you have COVID-19, including tips to support your immune health.
An investigation has been launched into how a man was wrongly diagnosed and treated for Alzheimer’s disease for seven years.
COVID may be linked to the pediatric hepatitis outbreak with an unknown cause. The CDC is investigating a growing number of cases of liver damage in children.
Yet scientists are still gathering data on whether the disease, which is transmitted through air droplets, can also be spread through sex.
Dr. Yashica Robinson, Board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health and the director of the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center testified today in front of the House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion access and care across the country. Robinson is the head of one of the last few abortion clinics in her state. While speaking before the committee Robinson emphasized the importance of abortion as essential health care.
Kara Edwards told Insider she learned her sudden headaches, joint and abdominal pain, and toothache were caused by a botched root canal 15 years ago.
A Chinese amputee who earned the nickname “Iron Leg Man” has shared the designs of his customized high-tech prosthetic leg so that other amputees can improve their artificial limbs. Liang Kaiyu, 30, told Chinese state media CCTV on Sunday that in addition to creating his own prosthetic leg, he also modified it by adding LED lights, shock absorbers and a self-charging interface. Liang lost his left leg following a work-related injury in January 2020.
Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost more than 80 lbs, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how:
Nora Matthiesen's parents and doctors weren't sure she was going to survive a traumatic accident. Today, the four-year-old is back to normal.
Esther Lee, the beloved physical therapist to White and Serena and Venus Williams, has found strength in working as she continues treatment for terminal cancer
Intermittent fasting could have an array of health benefits, but as of yet there are no long-term studies into its effects. neirfy/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhat if I told you all you need to do to lose weight is read a calendar and tell time? These are the basics for successfully following an intermittent fasting diet. Can it be that simple, though? Does it work? And what is the scientific basis for fasting? As a registered dietitian and expert in human nutrition and metabolism, I am frequent