Should You Exit Adobe (ADBE)?

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7% compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the quarter, sector allocation was negative while the stock selection was positive. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a global software company. On January 13, 2023, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock closed at $344.38 per share. One-month return of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was 1.73%, and its shares lost 33.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a market capitalization of $160.102 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we eliminated our position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Although we like Adobe’s position in digital content creation with its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses, we are concerned about the Figma acquisition which looks expensive and will have a negative impact on earnings and earnings growth for a few years once it closes.”

