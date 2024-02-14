New exit on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill closer to completion

A new exit on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill is getting closer to completion.

That new interchange near mile marker 81 and will provide access to a new road.

The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility would have been located off of the exit before that deal fell through in 2022.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Rock Hill told Channel 9 they hadn’t found a buyer for the site yet. However, the site is still on the market.

“I hope one day it will lead to something and it will be a good thing,” Rock Hill Mayor John Getty said.

The new exit could help drivers connect to the BMX Racing World Championships, which will be held at the BMX Supercross track on Riverwalk Parkway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the interchange should be completed by June.

