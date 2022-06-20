Exit Interview: Last Words Of Advice From Michigan Ross Gatekeeper Soojin Kwon

Soojin Kwon: “I think one of the biggest challenges that business schools face today are students’ growing expectations for schools to deliver on their multiple goals, most of which fall outside the classroom”

Relationship quotient, sometimes called emotional quotient, is about leadership. Great leaders don’t just manage; they create quality relationships, motivating teams toward a shared set of goals. It’s about giving yourself to work relationships in ways that are not selfish or conditional.

Trust is important; integrity and compassion are critical.

In her last media interview, one of the best in the MBA admissions business says developing better RQ/EQ is the single most important thing a B-school applicant can do to improve their chances of admission to a top school.

“Build your RQ (Relationship or Relational Intelligence),” says Soojin Kwon, who spent the last 17 and a half years as director of admissions at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. “It will not only help surface new career opportunities, it will help you build a more meaningful and fulfilling life.”

KWON: ‘A GREAT CHAMPION OF THE MICHIGAN ROSS FULL-TIME MBA PROGRAM’

Long the face of admissions at Michigan Ross, a top-10 business school in the United States and, with UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business, one of the top public B-schools in the world, Kwon announced in May that she would step down to take on a new role at consulting giant McKinsey.

Her departure leaves a big hole for Michigan to fill. Kwon, a 1999 Michigan MBA, helped guide the growth of the Ross program into elite status: The B-school is currently ranked 12th by Poets&Quants and 10th by U.S. News, and in 2021 Poets&Quants named Michigan Ross the MBA Program of the Year. In its most recent class the Ross MBA program had achieved 46% women, 36% students of color, 42 countries represented, almost two dozen veterans, and over 50 MBAs who were the first in their families to go to college. Additionally, the Ross MBA Class of 2023 boasts a record-high GMAT average of 722 and consecutive No. 1 rankings for Best-Administered MBA Program (2020 and 2021) in The Princeton Review.

Story continues

“As an outstanding alum herself, Soojin Kwon has been a great champion of the Michigan Ross Full-Time MBA Program,” says Brad Killaly, associate dean of full-time MBA programs at Michigan Ross. “During her 17 years at Ross, she has helped us achieve many significant admissions and program goals, including attracting a more diverse student cohort and creating an even better MBA student experience. We congratulate Soojin on her success at Ross and wish her the best as she pursues this new opportunity.”

LEAVING A STRONG & WELL-POSITIONED B-SCHOOL

Kwon’s focus on the importance of RQ in admissions and business is no surprise. She made it her calling card as head of the Ross School’s admissions, Killaly says — leaving the school, which also has a new dean, in a very strong position as the 2022-2023 school year looms.

“Soojin has been part of an exceptionally strong full-time MBA admissions and program team,” he says. “We are fortunate to have these talented individuals in place to guide us both in our transition period and as we embark on our search for a new managing director. With our new dean, Sharon Matusik, joining us in August, it’s an exciting time for Michigan Ross, and we are confident that we will be able to continue to innovate our top-tier MBA program and enhance the student experience in the years to come.”

Below, see Soojin Kwon’s thoughts on changes over the years in MBA admissions, how the programs themselves have dramatically changed, and the overall state of graduate business education today.

POETS&QUANTS’ INTERVIEW WITH SOOJIN KWON

Poets&Quants: Reflect on your time at Michigan and the biggest changes that have taken place. How far has the school come in GMAT average, women in the program, under-represented minorities in the program? What is the biggest difference now from when you started in admissions?

Soojin Kwon: In the 17 years I have worked at Michigan Ross, the school and our Full-Time MBA Program have changed a great deal.

At the school, we have launched new degree programs and formats, new centers and institutes, new concentrations, and countless new co- and extra-curricular options. Classmates who graduated with me would barely recognize the program! While much change has happened, Ross has maintained its commitment to action-based learning and building a collaborative community.

In terms of changes in the profile of our FTMBA class, that, too, looks quite different than it did 17 years ago. We have seen huge increases in applications, increases in average test scores, and more diversity in our student body. From 2004-2021, we doubled the total number of applications and the number of apps from underrepresented students. We have more than doubled the number of apps we receive from women and veterans. During that period, the percentage of women in the class increased from 31% to a record of 46%, and the average GMAT score increased from 690 to a record of 722.

How we achieved this involves many changes and improvements; it’s hard to isolate just one or two, but here are some that I’m proud of.

See the next page for the rest of Poets&Quants’ interview with Soojin Kwon, conducted via email.

AND DON’T MISS MICHIGAN ROSS LOSES ITS LONG-TIME ADMISSIONS BOSS and WHY EQ MATTERS IN YOUR B-SCHOOL APPLICATION

Soojin Kwon of Michigan’s Ross School of Business

First, when I joined the admissions team in 2004 (and when I applied to what was then the University of Michigan Business School in 1997), the admissions process was a complete mystery. You mailed in your application and had no idea what happened behind the scenes. You didn’t hear anything until the decision notification date and hoped that you’d receive a 9×12 envelope rather than a letter-sized envelope. Now, there is much more transparency in the process. That’s one of the things I sought to bring about — to reduce the anxiety quotient in the admissions process — through the Full-Time MBA Admissions Blog, to shed light on where the AdCom was in the process, and through vlogs, to humanize the process.

Other big changes we’ve implemented are striving to take implicit bias out of the admissions process by implementing blind application reviews and unconscious bias training for all new application readers and interviewers. In addition, we have shifted more weight in our evaluation to a student’s potential for success in the career search and their potential impact in and on the community. We combined years of student outcomes data (e.g., career placement, academic performance, and classroom and community impact) with application data to help us identify the markers and traits of students who did well and those who needed more support. These data lead us to continually adapt our essay and interview questions as well as our evaluation criteria and weights.

What is the biggest difference now in MBA programs from when you earned your own MBA more than 20 years ago? How has Michigan, specifically, changed?

One of the biggest differences I have seen is the greater diversity of post-MBA career paths now. In the late 1990’s, MBA grads’ jobs were fairly closely aligned with the academic disciplines (e.g., marketing, finance, operations), along with consulting. Students went to large, well-known companies, typically Fortune 500. Now, MBA students are going not only to those firms, but also to tech startups, nonprofits, and launching their own ventures and search funds. Back then, MBA grads who pursued careers in healthcare, sustainability, and impact were few and far between. Now, especially at Ross, we see a large and growing number of students pursuing careers in fields that used to be considered “non-traditional”.

Similarly, we have seen a greater variety of pre-MBA careers and a more diverse applicant pool. Here at Ross, we continue to see more strong candidates from non-business backgrounds, including from nonprofit, education, government, and the military. And across business schools, there are now more women, underrepresented minorities, and first-generation college students who are choosing to pursue MBAs.

What is your view of the overall state of MBAs/graduate business education as you step away? What are the biggest challenges business schools face?

I believe that an MBA is an incredibly valuable degree. It provides an education in business fundamentals as well as leadership and the ability to make an impact, which are both important facets of the Ross MBA. Top full-time MBA programs like Ross also give students unique opportunities to learn new business skills (e.g., run a venture fund, advise a company, create a business plan, pitch and launch a business) and hone valuable professional skills (e.g., working on teams, influencing without authority, public speaking and storytelling, interviewing, and networking). And, MBA students gain access to a strong professional network.

I think one of the biggest challenges that business schools face today are students’ growing expectations for schools to deliver on their multiple goals, most of which fall outside the classroom. The student experience has become an important factor in school selection and student satisfaction. Today’s students are not just looking to learn cutting-edge business principles from world-leading scholars and secure a job through on-campus recruiting, as my generation did. They are looking to the school to recruit and cultivate a diverse and inclusive community, create opportunities to build meaningful relationships, and grow personally and professionally through co-curricular, extracurricular, and community- and network-building experiences. And, they’re looking for more support in their career search, particularly with companies that don’t recruit on-campus.

Another challenge that business schools face is adapting the curriculum to be on pace with business and workplace trends. That includes equipping students with skills to work in a world that is more digital, data-driven, and diverse than ever before. At Ross, we are preparing students for leading in this world by launching new courses and experiences, such as our Business+Tech initiative, Data and Business Analytics concentration, and Equity Analytics course. Schools will also have to navigate how to deliver learning in a post-pandemic world (e.g., striking the right balance between online vs. in-person teaching, and adapting content to get the most out of each mode).

Do you foresee a return to academia in your future?

I have learned never to say never. I did that once, and I had to eat my words. When I left Michigan to go to college (in Connecticut), I told my parents that while Michigan was a great place to grow up, I would never come back to live here. I ended up choosing Ross for my MBA and have lived and built my career here ever since. It’s been nearly 25 years now. My parents still laugh at me for that.

The short answer is, it’s about pursuing and seizing the right opportunity at the right time in your life. Right now, I’m excited to start my new adventure at McKinsey.

What will your role be at McKinsey and will there be opportunities to share your insights with Ross or other B-school students in the future?

I will be working on Professional Development and People Initiatives. I will be helping shape how the firm develops its people and assist in driving strategies for sustained growth in the North America region. It is this kind of work that has kept me so engaged at Ross – building an engaged and inclusive community, supporting students’ professional and personal development, and creating a student experience that will inspire them to be lifelong ambassadors. I’m excited to do this in a new organization, at a bigger scale, with really smart people who are driven to make an impact.

I’m sure there will be opportunities to share my insights with Ross and other B-school students in the future. What those insights will be, I’m excited to find out!

What is one piece of advice you can give MBA applicants, distilled from your 17 years of admissions experience?

Build your RQ (Relationship or Relational Intelligence). It will not only help surface new career opportunities, it will help you build a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

The post Exit Interview: Last Words Of Advice From Michigan Ross Gatekeeper Soojin Kwon appeared first on Poets&Quants.