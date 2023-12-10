Exit interview: Port of Olympia’s Downing says he would hire former executive director again

Two terms is enough for Port of Olympia commissioner Joe Downing, who, at 70, has decided to retire.

He made that decision earlier this year, which meant that two people — former port commissioner Bill McGregor and newcomer Jasmine Vasavada — vied for his District 1 seat on the commission. Jasmine won and is now one of three women who are soon to join the commission, the others being Maggie Sanders and Sarah Tonge.

Both Sanders and Tonge are part of the newly expanded commission, which added seats for District 4 and District 5 and increased the total size of the commission to five people from three.

Downing was first elected to the commission in late 2015, defeating former commissioner George Barner. Before that, Downing had served on the port’s citizens advisory committee since 2009.

Professionally, Downing spent 10 years with the state Department of Financial Institutions as a financial examiner, and before that, 20 years at a PVC pipe business in Eugene, Oregon, as a product inventory manager. He earned his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Oregon.

Before he departs the commission, Downing sat down with The Olympian to participate in a Q&A-style interview.

Question: You previously told me your decision to retire was made easier by the fact that former commissioner Bill McGregor ran for your seat, but then he lost in the general election. How are you feeling now?

Answer: Only a little disappointed. Bill McGregor, or anybody with institutional knowledge running for the port commission, I would have been happy with. My only concern to this day is that knowledge assisting the commission in their decision-making. I worry that the continuity is not there. I think highly of all three new commissioners. I think they will do great and I hope they take a few months to get the lay of the land before changing course or doing something different with the port.

Q: What are you proudest about in your eight years?

A: It’s hard to narrow it down to one. I think we’re leaving the port in good hands and I think the port is in better financial shape. The marine terminal is picking up new cargoes (Downing said the port is now handling eucalyptus pulp for specialty paper), and we’re poised to make good development decisions with not just (warehouse developer) Panattoni but Swire (Coca-Cola) in the Tumwater area. And I’m proud of the five-member port commission. My name is not going to be on a plaque anywhere, but I feel like I initiated that discussion. I feel good about the economic development function of the port.

Q: What is your biggest disappointment?

A: The biggest disappointment is that we don’t have a better public persona, public image, public perception — the face of the port is not as elevated as I would like it to be. An example: the total debacle since the end of COVID-19 about our executive director and all that bad press. The public image is the main one. Yeah, that whole thing.

Q: Would you make that same hiring decision?

A: I thought Sam (Gibboney) was what the port needed at that time. I thought she would be a great outward facing person at the port. I basically would make that same decision. I am a little said to her see her go. We met week after week and I felt like her relationship with the commission was important and I had a good relationship with her. She did have some shortcomings and so that’s what bit her in the end. It happens to the best of people. I just learned the other day, earlier this week, another executive director at a different port who lost his job. It’s a tenuous job. You never know. But I will say, just to reiterate, I was sad to see her go.

Q: The commission is going to have to hire a new executive director. What would you tell them?

A: The next executive director needs a track record of success, the ability to understand complex issues and interface with community groups. My fellow commissioners think we need the right person, but not necessarily someone with port experience, but someone with leadership and people skills. Look for those things and pay close attention to the job description and job posting in terms of how you filter applications. A red flag is any personnel issue in their background. I would probably walk away from that candidate.

Q: Why is it taking so long for the new union at the port to get a contract?

A: I really wish I could lay it out for you, but I run the risk of saying something I heard in executive session, for example. I can tell you in general terms the port has put in my opinion a pretty sweet deal on the table. It’s up to the union and personnel if they agree to it or not. I think the ultimate outcome is just to put it in place and call it good.

Q: But then do they have a contract? If they don’t vote on it, it sounds like it’s still in limbo.

A: I guess I could say this: It comes down to money. The size of their ask is more than the port is willing to pay. It’s a pretty big gap.

Q: Why has there been so much staff turnover?

A: One of the executive director’s real headaches was the amount of turnover. The only positive is that Sam hired great people. It’s just a mystery to me why there was so much turnover. Maybe she wasn’t really good at defining the mission of the port. It’s a complex job and there’s so many different things the port is into, but you still have to stay focused on that so you can pass it on to your employees.

