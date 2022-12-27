Should You Exit Your Position in TransUnion (TRU)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a credit reporting company that operates in U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. On December 23, 2022, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock closed at $56.54 per share. One-month return of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was -8.41% and its shares lost 51.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a market capitalization of $10.895 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a credit bureau providing risk and information services. Share price weakness of -25% stems from weaker-than-expected results and a reduction in forward guidance; some of which is attributable to lower mortgage volumes. We have been reducing this position for most of 2022, and plan to exit completely.”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) at the end of the third quarter, which was 24 in the previous quarter.

