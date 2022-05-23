Exits from occupied Mariupol toward Zaporizhzhya patrolled by Kadyrov's troops, says mayoral advisor

Several exits from the occupied port city of Mariupol are being patrolled by Kadyrovtsi

May 23

According to the official, the patrol primarily covers dirt roads bypassing Manhush and Nikolske toward Berdyansk and Zaporizhzhya.

"Locals say that yesterday afternoon, such a patrol detained a car with people near the village of Demianivka of the Manhush district moving toward Berdyansk," Andriushchenko said.

"They (Kadyrovtsi) undressed people, examined them, and resorted to physical violence. And then turned them toward Mariupol. At the same time, the driver and passengers had certificates of filtration, but there was no pass."

The advisor urged people to refrain from evacuation from the city for some time.

He added that Ukraine was working on official evacuation corridors.

On May 21, the Russian invaders introduced a new pass system in Mariupol and the Mariupol district.

Russian troops are also preparing to carry out mobilization in Mariupol. In this regard, they are conducting a census of male residents, as well as forcing the latter to enlist in "volunteer brigades" that are to patrol the city alongside Russian soldiers and a so-called "people's militia."

Mariupol has been blocked by the Russian invaders for almost three months. The hostilities in the city have led to a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe. The occupiers bombed residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as blocking humanitarian aid. At least 25,000 residents of the city have been killed since the Russian invasion.

The city's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, stated the city could face an infectious catastrophe due to water supply interruptions. According to him, another 10,000 people may die in the city by late 2022.

Ukrainian Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova announced that almost 170,000 residents who remained in Mariupol were suffering from hunger due to Russia's actions.

Invading Russian forces continue to deport Ukrainians to Russia and the territory of sham statelets, blocking Ukrainian humanitarian corridors and setting up filtration camps.