Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member reacts to Trump indictment
Exonerated Central Park Five member and Harlem City Council candidate Yusef Salaam held a media briefing Friday to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump. (March 31)
There’s not much one can say when the man who called for your death as a teenager is indicted. But upon hearing the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, Dr. Yusef Salaam had this to say; “Karma.”
Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, marking the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.
