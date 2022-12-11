Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case

A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up.

Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and another against the state of Michigan in the Court of Claims.

He is seeking about $1.25 million for the nearly 25 years he spent in prison under the state’s Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act. Under the law, the state pays those who qualify $50,000 for every year they spent wrongfully imprisoned.

Kyles, 54, was freed from prison in October. His federal lawsuit is against law enforcement who investigated his case, the prosecutor at trial, a key witness who told jurors he saw Kyles start the fire then later recanted, the city of Pontiac and Oakland County.

'You can have the money if you can bring my mother and father back'

“Mr. Kyles was charged with crimes he did not commit, deprived of his liberty, and wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for over 24 years, 11 months and 26 days,” the lawsuit said.

Kyles said during the years he spent in prison he divorced, missed the opportunity to raise his children and both his parents died.

“You can have the money if you can bring my mother and father back, but I know you can’t,” Kyles said in a statement provided by his attorney. “So someone should pay, especially those involved.”

Shereef Akeel, Kyles’ civil attorney, alleges in the lawsuit that evidence in the case was fabricated, defendants violated their duties to disclose evidence, and Oakland County and Pontiac failed to train their employees properly.

“Our goal is to really hold those accountable for the wrongs they committed,” he told the Free Press. “It was buried for many years.”

Akeel called what happened to Kyles a "gross miscarriage of justice."

In 1997, an Oakland County jury heard Kyles started the fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail at the house. Three children and their father died in the fire. The jury convicted Kyles of four counts of second-degree murder, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Story continues

More:He's serving life for a fatal fire he says he didn't set — and evidence may now prove it

More:'That blew my mind': Pontiac man adjusts to world after decades of wrongful imprisonment

Photo of electric heater

Free Press investigation raised doubts about Kyles' guilt

The prosecution’s theory at trial was that Kyles feuded over drugs with the mother of the children who died, wanted to show he was in charge and started the fire.

Oakland County prosecutors now say Kyles is innocent and the fire was most likely caused by faulty wiring in a space heater.

Kyles, who always maintained his innocence, was released following a Free Press investigation earlier this year that highlighted issues with his case and raised doubts about his guilt.

The Free Press found that the witness who said he lied to the jury about seeing Kyles start the fire appeared to have received a break in his own criminal case despite a prosecutor's assurance to Kyles' jurors that he did not.

Kyles’ lawsuit accuses the prosecutor of lying during Kyles' trial when he said the witness had not received any benefit for his testimony. It also alleges investigators fed the witness information about the fire and threatened him. The lawsuit cites letters obtained by the Free Press that document the witness' cooperation with authorities and said if Kyles had them before his trial, there's a reasonable probability there would have been a different verdict.

After Kyles’ conviction, multiple outside fire investigators reviewed the case.

Fire forensics analyst Robert Trenkle concluded the initial investigators committed “a grave error” determining that the fire was arson. The fire started in a bedroom, not the front porch as initial investigators concluded, he said.

Ultimately, Oakland County’s Conviction Integrity Unit determined Kyles was wrongfully convicted. Kyles was represented by the Michigan Innocence Clinic.

More:Man wrongfully convicted in Pontiac murder case should be freed, prosecutor review finds

More:Murder convictions overturned, Michigan man released after 25 years behind bars

A multijurisdictional task force that included Pontiac police, the FBI and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case in the '90s. The task force was established to investigate homicides in Pontiac.

A spokesman for Oakland County said he forwarded a request for comment on the lawsuit to the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office. The sheriff's office declined to comment on the pending litigation. A spokeswoman for Pontiac said the city's legal counsel is reviewing the filing and declined comment.

Since his release, Kyles has spent time with his children and grandchildren.

He told the Free Press he got his driver's license, a minivan and has been interviewing for a job. Kyles also said he’s in the process of getting his passport so he can take an international trip — somewhere far away and warm.

“I’m trying to rebuild my life,” Kyles said. “I’m taking it day by day and piece by piece.”

Contact Elisha Anderson: eanderson@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man who spent nearly 25 years in prison before being exonerated sues