Exopharm's (ASX:EX1) investors will be pleased with their favorable 85% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Exopharm Limited (ASX:EX1) share price is 85% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Exopharm for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Exopharm wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Exopharm's revenue grew by 57%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 85% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Exopharm. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Exopharm's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Exopharm shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 85% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 15%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Exopharm (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

