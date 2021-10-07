Exopharm's (ASX:EX1) investors will be pleased with their favorable 85% return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Exopharm Limited (ASX:EX1) share price is 85% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Exopharm for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Exopharm

Exopharm wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Exopharm's revenue grew by 57%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 85% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Exopharm. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Exopharm's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Exopharm shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 85% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 15%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Exopharm (including 1 which is concerning) .

Exopharm is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pressing Resistance Barrier

    The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to test the crucial 0.73 resistance barrier.

  • AUD/USD Holds Within Familiar Levels, With the Bullish Potential Limited

    AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7270 Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index on Thursday Wall Street welcomes news about a debt limit extension, reverses intraday losses. AUD/USD holds within familiar levels, with the bullish potential limited. The AUD/USD pair shed part of its weekly gains and trades around the 0.7270 level heading into the Asian opening. The pair bottomed at 0.7225 on a dismal market mood extending into the European session, recovering partially during

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cannabis Investors: Here's the Next Big Pot Stock of 2021

    Buying shares of a newly listed marijuana company can be risky but doing so will give you an opportunity to amplify your potential returns. With market caps all over $1 billion, Ascend Wellness, Verano Holdings, and WM Holding (NASDAQ: MAPS) are some of the larger marijuana companies to begin trading on major exchanges this year. Another company Cannabis investors should watch for in the fourth quarter: Leafly.