Exor Capital LLP Buys Valaris, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Desktop Metal Inc

insider
·2 min read

Investment company Exor Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Desktop Metal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Exor Capital LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: FATH,

  • Added Positions: VAL, GATO, GDXJ, NG, DM,

  • Reduced Positions: CCJ, RRC,


For the details of Exor Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exor Capital LLP

  1. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 9,714,663 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

  2. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 5,805,476 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio.

  3. Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 5,501,212 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

  4. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 8,397,014 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%

  5. VEON Ltd (VEON) - 78,347,333 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.

New Purchase: Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH)

Exor Capital LLP initiated holding in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.801000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Exor Capital LLP added to a holding in Valaris Ltd by 185.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,986,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Exor Capital LLP added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,228,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Exor Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Exor Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks

2. Exor Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Exor Capital LLP's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Exor Capital LLP keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

