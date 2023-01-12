Exotic bird heist at aviary leads to rescue of stolen cockatoo, California cops say

Birdkeepers at an aviary found a surprise in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 when they checked on Julie, a cockatoo, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Someone had cut open her wire habitat and absconded with the 35-year-old umbrella cockatoo at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

An anonymous tip resulted in Julie’s rescue later that same day, the release said.

The information led investigators to a 35-year-old man suspected in the theft, and Julie was found at the home of one of the man’s associates, sheriff’s officials said.

The cockatoo was returned to the aviary unharmed, the release said.

On Jan. 10, Santa Paula police arrested the accused thief on a warrant for grand theft and grand theft of domestic fowl, the release said.

The Steckel Park Bird Aviary, built in 1926, houses exotic birds from around the world as well as more common birds including pigeons, turkeys, peacocks and quail.

Ventura County is northwest of Los Angeles on the California coastline.

